Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 9:18 AM
Metro rail test run conducted

Published : Saturday, 28 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka Metro Rail went on a trial run on Diabari-Mirpur route on Friday as preparations are on to introduce the latest mass transport arrangement aimed at easing traffic in the capital. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) on Friday conducted test run of long awaited metro-rail with six rail coaches on Diya Bari-Mirpur route for the first time.
According to Metro Rail authorities, the metro rail with six coaches ran experimentally at four stations up to Mirpur on Friday morning. The trial run carried out as part of preparations.
MAN Siddique, Managing Director of DMTCL, said they put six coaches on a trial run from Diya Bari to Mirpur in the morning to check the track from Uttara to Agargaon.
The company will put the same set of coaches again on the track on August 29 for reassessing their performances, he added.
Bangladesh's long wait for its first-ever metro rail is going to be over by December 2022 as work on
the project has gained momentum despite disruptions by the coronavirus pandemic.
Four sets of trains - each comprising six air-conditioned coaches -- have already reached Bangladesh from Japan and five more sets are scheduled to arrive by September next.
As of 31 July this year, the Uttara-Agargaon phase of the fast-track project logged 88.18% overall progress while the Agargaon-Motijheel portion registered 66.74% progress.
The overall progress of the project was 68.49%, DMTCL sources said.
There will be a total of 144 coaches for the 24 train sets that will run on a 21-km -route from Uttara to Kamalapur Railway Station via Agargaon, Farmgate, Dhaka University campus and Motijheel.
There will be a total of 17 stations, according to project documents.
The third phase of the metro rail project connecting a 20.10-km stretch from Uttara to Motijheel was taken up in 2021.
Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) is funding the Tk22, 000 crore mega-project.
The rail construction was later decided to expand to Kamalapur. With the extension, the length of the metro infrastructure will be 21.26 km.


