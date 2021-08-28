Video
184 more dengue patients hospitalised

Published : Saturday, 28 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded 184 more dengue patients in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 169 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 15 at other places.
According to the statistics, a total of 9,304 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to August 27. Among them, 8,230 patients have returned home after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,032, of them, 905 in the capital.  
Of  the infected, 6,646 were diagnosed in this month, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, and 43 in May.
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 40 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July while 26 have died in August so far.


