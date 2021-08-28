Video
117 die, 3,535 infected with C-19 in 24 hrs

Published : Saturday, 28 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 117 more deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday. The death tally stands at 25,846.
As many as 3,535 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the total number of cases to 1,486,153.      
Besides, 6,485 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 94.50 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,404,370, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).   
The country logged positivity rate of 12.78 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.86 per cent and the death rate at 1.74 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 789 labs across the country tested 27,578 samples.
In the past 24 hours, Dhaka division reported 40 deaths followed by 37 in Chattogram, 11 in Khulna, 10 in Sylhet, six in Barishal, five in Rangpur, four each in Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions.
Among the 117 deceased, 56 were men and 61 women.
The Covid-19 victims'
gender breakdown shows that 16,816 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,030 women.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, fast spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 4.4 million lives and infected over 215 million people across the world till Friday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
As many as 192.845 million people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


