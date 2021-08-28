Govt officials’ allowances for online seminar slashed

The honorarium and allowances of government officials and employees for online-based seminar and workshops have now been slashed after such expenditure came into questions.

According to Memorandum No. 188 of June 2018, the participants of the zoom seminar or workshop will get half of the honorarium.

However, the negotiator will be honored at the government rate. The presenter of the main article, the organizer of the seminar or workshop will also be honored at the government rate.

Besides those, the support staff participating in the seminar or workshop will not get any honorarium.

This information was given in an order from the technical branch of the Finance Department of the Finance Ministry last Thursday.

Earlier in 2020, the Department of Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation (IMED) of the Ministry of Planning held a workshop and technical committee meeting on virtual participation in the coronavirus

epidemic from their respective locations showed a cost of Tk 57 lakh entertainment bill giving rise to question.

Planning Minister MA Mannan expressed his displeasure at a meeting with the secretaries on August 13 that year after a wide-ranging discussion on the issue.

