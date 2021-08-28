Taliban planning ‘inclusive caretaker govt’ in Afghanistan

KABUL, Aug 27: The Taliban says it is planning an inclusive caretaker government in Afghanistan after the group toppled the Western-backed administration in a stunning sweep earlier this month.

Taliban sources told Al Jazeera that the caretaker government will include leaders from all ethnicities and tribal backgrounds in the country. Nearly a dozen names are being considered to be part of the new government, sources said. The duration of the caretaker government is unclear at the moment.

Afghanistan's ethnic diversity has been at the centre of politics and conflict in the country, with no single ethnic group enjoying a decisive majority in the country of 40 million people. The Pashtuns are Afghanistan's biggest ethnic group, making up more than 42 percent of the population. The predominantly Sunni Muslim community speaks the Pashto language and has dominated Afghan politics since the 18th century.

Taliban sources also told Al Jazeera the caretaker government will have an "amir-ul momineen" (commander of the faithful) to lead the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. They said a supreme leadership council has been convened to decide the form of the future government and nominate ministers.

Key ministries up for nominations include the judiciary, internal security, defence, foreign affairs, finance, information and a special assignment for Kabul's affairs. Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar is in the capital, Kabul, while Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, son of Taliban founder Mullah Omar, has travelled from Kandahar for the initial consultations on government formation, the sources said.

-AL JAZEERA