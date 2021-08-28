16 drown, many others missing as boat sinks

Collision with sand carrying vessel caused the tragedy in B'baria

Sixteen people drowned and many more went missing as a passenger boat sank after collision with a sand carrying vessel in Vijaynagar upazila of Brahmanbaria on Friday.

The accident took place at around 5:15pm on Friday at Laichaka Beel in Vijaynagar.

Officer-in-charge of Sadar Model Police Station Emranul Islam confirmed that ten bodies including those of six women and two children were recovered shortly after the incident.

"Many more are still missing. Police and firefighters are conducting rescue operation," he said. It is feared that the death toll may rise further.

A passenger named Ankhi Akhtar said the trawler left Champaknagar in Vijayanagar at 4:30pm with nearly 100 passengers. It sank when it collided with a sand-laden boat on the way. He swam ashore but his son, nephew and mother-in-law went missing.







