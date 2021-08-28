Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 9:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

16 drown, many others missing as boat sinks

Collision with sand carrying vessel caused the tragedy in B\'baria

Published : Saturday, 28 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent 

Collision with sand carrying vessel caused the tragedy in B'baria
Sixteen people drowned and many more went missing as a passenger boat sank after collision with a sand carrying vessel in Vijaynagar upazila of  Brahmanbaria on Friday.
The accident took place at around 5:15pm on Friday at Laichaka Beel in Vijaynagar.
Officer-in-charge of Sadar Model Police Station Emranul Islam confirmed that ten bodies including those of six women and two children were recovered shortly after the incident.
"Many more are still missing. Police and firefighters are conducting rescue operation," he said. It is feared that the death toll may rise further.
A passenger named Ankhi Akhtar said the trawler left Champaknagar in Vijayanagar at 4:30pm with nearly 100 passengers. It sank when it collided with a sand-laden boat on the way. He swam ashore but his son, nephew and mother-in-law went missing.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taliban planning ‘inclusive caretaker govt’ in Afghanistan
UN warns of 500,000 more Afghan refugees by year end
16 drown, many others missing as boat sinks
India asks two states to consider night curfews amid COVID spike
Valiant freedom fighter Kafiluddin dies
Govt lying about Ziaur Rahman
Remain alert as conspiracy on to create instability when edn institutions open
Court begins recording statements


Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
PM mourns death of ex-lawmaker Mizanul Huq
184 industrial establishments get BIDA registration in 3 months
Tigers start training ahead of NZ T20Is
Indian teen handed over, 7 Bangladeshis in police custody
UP BJP govt to change Sultanpur's name to Kush Bhawanpur
Sharon Stone to receive Golden Icon award
Explainer: How dangerous is Afghanistan's Islamic State?
Last shipment of vaccine to arrive from Japan on Saturday
20 drown as trawler capsizes in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
Help your preteen daughter in her habits and lifestyle
Blended education in the post-Covid era
Blair upset for withdrawal from Afghanistan
8 cockatiels seized in Benapole
Pilot suffers heart attack mid-air, Biman flight lands in Nagpur
3 actors among 5 injured in city accident, 2 at ICU
Death toll in Kabul airport blasts rises to 85
Kabul airport hit by two suicide bombs, dozens dead
Taliban put two, including Hamid Karzai under 'house arrest': Report
20 drown as trawler capsizes in Brahmanbaria
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft