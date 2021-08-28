Valiant freedom fighter Kafiluddin dies

MANIKGANJ, Aug 27: Md. Kafiluddin, a renowned freedom fighter and prominent social worker, died on Friday due to old-age complications at his village home Farirchar under Atigram union of Manikganj Sadar upazila here. He was 74.

Kafiluddin left behind his wife, a son and a daughter and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

He was buried at Farirchar graveyard with a guard of honour following the namaz-e-janaza.

Freedom fighters, government officials and people of all walks of life took part in his janaza. -BSS







