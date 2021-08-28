Govt lying about Ziaur Rahman

Senior BNP Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that the government is lying about Ziaur Rahman.

He made the allegation while talking to reporters after laying wreath at the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam on Friday.

Criticizing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's remarks regarding the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, Rizvi said it is not desirable for a person like the Prime Minister to lie about Ziaur Rahman.

"Today is the 45th death anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam. We have found the contribution of the poet in our national life, when we make movement to defend democracy in the country," the BNP leader said.

"Today, BNP leaders and activists are being tortured while defending democracy. At this time, we have to continue the speed of our movement with the inspiration from the writings of Kazi Nazrul Islam."

"The poetry of Kazi Nazrul Islam has played the most important role in awakening the liberation consciousness of a nation," he said, adding, "We will revive democracy, we will fill Bangladesh with new light by ensuring individual freedom and civil liberties."

"Even when we talk about peace and affection with each other, Kazi Nazrul Islam gives impeccable and glorious inspiration. So on this death anniversary of the National Poet, I pay my deep respect to his soul," Rizvi said.





