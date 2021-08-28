Remain alert as conspiracy on to create instability when edn institutions open

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said that conspirators may create instability in the universities after their reopening.

He instructed the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders and activists to be ready to avert any instability when the educational institutions open.

He said this while addressing a discussion on the National Mourning Day organized by BCL's Dhaka University unit. The discussion was held at AL's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue.

Advising BCL leaders, Obaidul Quader said, "The politics of conspiracy is still going on in Bangladesh. Young people need to be careful, there are tough challenges ahead. We need to understand the intentions of those who rejoice at the change of power in a country in South-East Asia."

"The university campuses are going to open soon. Many evil forces will come to the field this time. They are preparing, they will try to create instability around the universities. The anarchy we have seen in the name of movement cannot be allowed to happen," he added.

Quader also said, "They (conspirators) are intensifying conspiracy and preparing to remove Sheikh Hasina's government. So Chhatra League has to be ready. Chhatra League must be brought back to the stream of glory. They should be made attractive to the common students with honesty and good activities."

AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Organizing Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, former Vice Chancellor of Jagannath University Prof Mizanur Rahman, BCL President Al-Nahean Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee, among others, were present.

Dhaka University BCL President Sanjit Chandra Das presided over the function and General Secretary Saddam Hossain moderated.







