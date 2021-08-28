Video
Army chief returns home from Turkey

Published : Saturday, 28 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed returned home on Thursday, wrapping up his state visit to Turkey.
During the visit, the army chief met Turkey's President of Defence Industries Ismail Demer and Deputy Minister of National Defence Muhsin Dere, said a press release of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) here on Friday.
The two top officials of the Turkey government assured Shafiuddin of extending all sorts of cooperation to Bangladesh, including on military equipment.
Later, the army chief visited different stalls at the International Defence Industry Fair-2021 in Turkey, said the release.
After reaching Ankara from Istanbul, he visited the graveyard and museum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and paid homage at the memorial.    -BSS



