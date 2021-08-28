

Army chief returns home from Turkey

During the visit, the army chief met Turkey's President of Defence Industries Ismail Demer and Deputy Minister of National Defence Muhsin Dere, said a press release of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) here on Friday.

The two top officials of the Turkey government assured Shafiuddin of extending all sorts of cooperation to Bangladesh, including on military equipment.

Later, the army chief visited different stalls at the International Defence Industry Fair-2021 in Turkey, said the release.

