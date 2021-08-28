

Vaccinating industry workers a top priority



She made the decision at a virtual weekly meeting with the cabinet members reflects four days ago. Her sharp sense of responsibility towards her countrymen is once again reflected. In fact, the decision to fast inoculate industrial workers echoed the long held aspirations of common people.



However, thanks to government's time-befitting deal with China's Sino Pharm for 6 crore doses vaccine that has reportedly prompted PM to take such an initiative to bring one of our economic driving forces under the ongoing mass vaccination programme.



It is indeed, a sigh of relief to witness such a big vaccine roll out programme, when life and livelihood is being traded in the extreme wave of Corona's delta variant.



We think, vaccinating industrial workers could have been possible much earlier had our vaccine agreement with India not fizzled out in the midst of uncertainty. Moreover, global politics emerged in the wake of nationalist tendencies of vaccine producing countries also caused delay in timely and sufficient collection of vaccine.



Vaccination of industrial workers is important not only from a life-saving perspective - it is also a must to ensure the people's health and well being.



As the country keeps going back to normalcy, the crying need is to ensure our factories operate in full swing with any hindrance.



Government has already started vaccinating RMG workers who contribute with the lion's share of export earnings. But vaccinating workers from other formal and non-formal sector is equally important.



Most importantly, from the socio-economic and demographic point of view, vaccine, a therapeutic preventive measure, is supposed to be more effective in Bangladesh than non-therapeutic preventive measures like social distancing and lockdowns. As the country is so densely populated, somewhere, especially the capital and other industrial areas have hardly benefitted from social distancing and lockdown. At the same time the government had to be under constant pressure from different groups to withdraw lockdown.



Undeniably, the brunt of non-therapeutic preventive measure like lockdown has only worsened the woes of limited earning people with their source of income totally stopped with many small and middle scale industries wounding up.



Prime Minister's goodwill and sincerity of vaccinating industrial workers will be meaningless, unless mismanagement, discordance and corruption are not wiped out any time soon. Recent corruptions cannot be ruled out what went recently in the name of countrywide mass vaccination campaign.



