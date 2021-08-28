Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 9:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Check this bad habit

Published : Saturday, 28 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136

Dear Sir,

Livable environment of a city to a great deal depends on how effective its waste management system is. From that point of view, it can be said that our capital is still lagging behind. Often we have to come through people including well educated persons here throwing waste through the window. They throw waste like plastic bags, and bottles on the street and spite wherever they wish. At the end of the day, these discarded materials cause various problems like clogging of the sewerage especially during the monsoon. Wastes of makeshift food and tea stalls are also thrown indiscriminately here and there. We do not like to cost physical labour of walking 3 to 4 yards to place the leftovers of food into nearby bin.
It's a shame that educated people remain unaware of the seriousness of this issue. How can we then expect the uneducated people to abide by the rules?
Government needs to take some strict measures including fines in a move to check this bad habit which is directly or indirectly posing threats to city's environment.
Quddus Mintu
Chankharpool, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Check this bad habit
Ali Liakat’s show at Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum
It is past time to call the violence against Rohingya genocide
How and when a trial court can discharge an accused
Actual origin of Covid-19 virus and ending the blame game
Promote organic farming
Plights of climate change
Taliban controlled Afghanistan and a profit making ground for China


Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
PM mourns death of ex-lawmaker Mizanul Huq
184 industrial establishments get BIDA registration in 3 months
Tigers start training ahead of NZ T20Is
Indian teen handed over, 7 Bangladeshis in police custody
UP BJP govt to change Sultanpur's name to Kush Bhawanpur
Sharon Stone to receive Golden Icon award
Explainer: How dangerous is Afghanistan's Islamic State?
Last shipment of vaccine to arrive from Japan on Saturday
20 drown as trawler capsizes in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
Help your preteen daughter in her habits and lifestyle
Blended education in the post-Covid era
Blair upset for withdrawal from Afghanistan
8 cockatiels seized in Benapole
Pilot suffers heart attack mid-air, Biman flight lands in Nagpur
3 actors among 5 injured in city accident, 2 at ICU
Death toll in Kabul airport blasts rises to 85
Kabul airport hit by two suicide bombs, dozens dead
Taliban put two, including Hamid Karzai under 'house arrest': Report
20 drown as trawler capsizes in Brahmanbaria
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft