Dear Sir,



Livable environment of a city to a great deal depends on how effective its waste management system is. From that point of view, it can be said that our capital is still lagging behind. Often we have to come through people including well educated persons here throwing waste through the window. They throw waste like plastic bags, and bottles on the street and spite wherever they wish. At the end of the day, these discarded materials cause various problems like clogging of the sewerage especially during the monsoon. Wastes of makeshift food and tea stalls are also thrown indiscriminately here and there. We do not like to cost physical labour of walking 3 to 4 yards to place the leftovers of food into nearby bin.

It's a shame that educated people remain unaware of the seriousness of this issue. How can we then expect the uneducated people to abide by the rules?

Government needs to take some strict measures including fines in a move to check this bad habit which is directly or indirectly posing threats to city's environment.

Quddus Mintu

Chankharpool, Dhaka