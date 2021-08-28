Ali Liakat’s show at Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum



Liakat suddenly started to divide form and composition. This was a time for the artist's experiments with abstract expressionism. Since then colour remains a predominant aspect of his paintings. He has a great tendency towards experimentation with compositions and forms. At the ongoing exhibition, he has used oil and watercolour on paper and canvas. Observing his works critically, one gets the feeling of similarities of tonalities--soft and seemingly transparent. He tries to express his feelings through outstanding compositions and colours. In his checkered career, he has developed a style, particularly in the watercolour medium. The medium's lucidity gives him freedom to express his creativity. The exhibition unfolds life's joy, ecstasy, peace, poetic aspect of nature, human life and different facets of materialistic life.



Sometimes he played with neat forms and compositions and time and again, occupied himself with healthy curved horizontal and vertical lines, straight lines, elliptical, non- elliptical shapes, cubic forms and rigid structure. He played with space and sometimes the space played a vital role for many of his paintings. Occasionally forms engrossed either middle or lower parts of the canvas. Sometimes it seemed he was more conscious about space and forms. The application of forms gives a cerebral and contemplative look to his works.



His works are very expressive due to the effective use of space in his paintings. During the time, many of his paintings feature complex compositions, textural strength and thickness of colours. A number of his paintings look neat and tranquil as the works focus on colours and their various layers. The colours are azure, crimson, red, black, white, yellow, cobalt blue, yellow ochre, purple ochre, burnt sienna, umber and emerald green. The painter has played with texture and illusion for surface effects, as his surfaces look more impressive and appealing. Colours have appeared flatly in some of his works. The tonal plus linear approach gives his work a different quality and distinctive look.



The exhibition is now on at Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum.

The writer is an art critic and

cultural curator











