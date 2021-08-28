

How and when a trial court can discharge an accused



It is true that exercise of sections 241A and 242 of the Code of Criminal Procedure are independent of any application, but on perusal of the impugned orders, it cannot be said that the Court below did not comply with the provisions of sections 241A and 242 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Both sections 241A and 242 of the Code should be read together. This view has been affirmed by the Appellate Division as referred above i.e. 21 BLC (AD) 16 and 21 BLC (AD) 151.



In the case of "Habibur Rahman Vs. Md. Showkat Ali and others" reported in 24 BLC (HD) (2019) 906 it has been repeatedly held that there is no scope to discharge the accused at the time of charge hearing accepting the prosecution version when prima-facie case is disclosed. The disputed question of facts, the defence version of the accused, defence materials and prima-face case only be proved/disproved/discarded at the time of trial by taking evidences.



It has been further held that at the time of charge hearing (sections 241A and 242 CrPC.) the Judge is to see whether the allegations in the petition of complaint constitutes prima-facie offence as alleged but the court below without giving the complainant any opportunity to adduce any evidence to prove the allegations has discharged the accused's.



In the case of "Anti Corruption Commission Vs. The State and another" reported in 25 BLC (HD) 29 it has been held that the Anti Corruption Commission being prosecuting agency may submit charge-sheet following the allegations made in the FIR if it finds prima-facie case against the accused. But it has no right to resolve any dispute alleged by the accused. The accused has every right and authority to produce his/her defence materials before the court during trial of the case.



Moreover, there is no provision of submitting any application before the investigating officer for making reassessment of the allegations, liabilities, expenditures and costs of construction of house. There is an ample scope for the accused to explain about the allegations and rectify the mistake in calculating assets, even if any, at the time of trial as required under section 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004. Besides the prosecution must also be given opportunity to prove the allegations by adducing evidence before the trial court.



Be that as it may, going through the prosecution materials on record, we are of the view that a prima-facie case with regard to offences under sections 26(2) and 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004 has been disclosed against the accused. The allegations so brought against the accused are highly disputed question of facts which cannot be resolved without taking aid of the evidence to be adduced by the parties before the trial court.



The High Court Division relied upon in the case of Moudud Ahmed Vs. State, reported in 16 BLD (AD) 27=48 DLR (AD) 42; in the case of Taher Hossain Vs. State reported in 7 BLC (AD) 45 and in the case of Nazrul Islam Vs. State reported in 50 DLR 103 it was spelt out that the learned trial judge may frame charge against an accused under section 242 of the Code of Criminal Procedure if there are sufficient prosecution materials on record to frame charge against an accused. It is true that the charge cannot be framed against the accused-person mechanically unless any reasonable and cogent prima-facie case is disclosed against the accused in the FIR as well as in the charge-sheet and in other prosecution materials.



The controlling power of revision i.e. criminal revision in some cases rests with the High Court Division. Section 439 of the Code of Criminal Procedure must be read along with and subject to the provision of section 435 of the Code. In respect of special cases under the Criminal Law Amendment Act 1958, the revisional power deals with section 10(1A) of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1958.



The object is to confer a kind of paternal and supervisory jurisdiction in order to correct miscarriage of justice arising from misconception of law irregularity of procedure, neglect of proper precautions and apparent harshness of treatment. The revisional Jurisdiction of High Court Division is very extensive. The Jurisdiction under Section 10(1A) of the Act which is very wide may be exercised to test the correctness, legality or even the propriety of the finding sentence or order of the subordinate court or for satisfying itself as to the legality of their proceeding.

The propriety or legality of the charge as framed against the accused-petitioner cannot be scrutinised and interfered with under section 10(1A) of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1958 as the trial Court is the sole authority to frame charge against any accused having a prima facie case against him and the High Court Division in exercise of its revisional jurisdiction under section 10(1A) of the Act does not generally go into facts but in certain circumstances this Court for rectification of injustice may also go into facts, if in the determination of any question of facts, onus is wrongly placed upon any party or an incorrect principle has been applied in determining the question of fact or any material piece of evidence has been ignored or due to by the court below.



This court having paternal and supervisory jurisdiction can certainly, in the interest of justice, scrutinise and go into facts and examine the propriety of the impugned order of finding in question.



The revisional powers are not limited to the powers mentioned in section 10(1A) of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1958 which merely describes some of the relief's which the High Court Division may grant. But it is not exhaustive. It has all the powers of an appellate Court and more it can enhance sentence. The revisional power though very wide is purely discretionary to be fairly exercised according to the exigencies of each case. It is an extra-ordinary power which must be exercised with due regard to the circumstances of each particular case. A private party who has no right of appeal, can come in revision where the Durnity Daman Commission/Government fails to exercise the right of appeal.



Under section 10(1A) of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1958/under section 439 of the Code of Criminal Procedure the High Court Division may also suo motu call for the record of the Courts subordinate to it and set aside any order passed by such Courts in any legal proceeding which has caused miscarriage of justice. Even there is no prescribed period of limitation either in the Code of Criminal Procedure or in the Limitation Act, 1908 for filing revision. As a matter of longstanding practice in the High Court Division 60 (sixty) days limitation, provided under Article 155 of the First Schedule of the Limitation Act for appeal, is being followed for revision. But there is no legal bar to entertain in the interest of justice such revisional application even after the period of 60 (sixty) days. Moreover, in the absence of any limitation prescribed for revision under the law, it cannot also be properly said that the application filed beyond 60 (sixty) days is barred by limitation. The revisional Court is to look into the question whether there has been gross negligence n the part of the petitioner or an inordinate delay in moving such revisional application.

Md Khurshid Alam Khan, Advocate, Supreme Court

|Editor, Dhaka Law Reports (DLR)







In the case of "Begum Khaleda Zia Vs. State and another reported in 19 BLC 398" it has been held that though there was an application under section 241A of the Code of Criminal Procedure but that was not considered and the learned Judge rejected the same on the ground that the learned advocate for the accused-petitioner did not move the application. In Special Case No. 5 of 2013 there was no application under section 241A of the Code of Criminal Procedure rather from the order sheet it is found that after framing charge, learned advocate for the accused-petitioner filed an application under section 241A of the Code of Criminal Procedure.It is true that exercise of sections 241A and 242 of the Code of Criminal Procedure are independent of any application, but on perusal of the impugned orders, it cannot be said that the Court below did not comply with the provisions of sections 241A and 242 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Both sections 241A and 242 of the Code should be read together. This view has been affirmed by the Appellate Division as referred above i.e. 21 BLC (AD) 16 and 21 BLC (AD) 151.In the case of "Habibur Rahman Vs. Md. Showkat Ali and others" reported in 24 BLC (HD) (2019) 906 it has been repeatedly held that there is no scope to discharge the accused at the time of charge hearing accepting the prosecution version when prima-facie case is disclosed. The disputed question of facts, the defence version of the accused, defence materials and prima-face case only be proved/disproved/discarded at the time of trial by taking evidences.It has been further held that at the time of charge hearing (sections 241A and 242 CrPC.) the Judge is to see whether the allegations in the petition of complaint constitutes prima-facie offence as alleged but the court below without giving the complainant any opportunity to adduce any evidence to prove the allegations has discharged the accused's.In the case of "Anti Corruption Commission Vs. The State and another" reported in 25 BLC (HD) 29 it has been held that the Anti Corruption Commission being prosecuting agency may submit charge-sheet following the allegations made in the FIR if it finds prima-facie case against the accused. But it has no right to resolve any dispute alleged by the accused. The accused has every right and authority to produce his/her defence materials before the court during trial of the case.Moreover, there is no provision of submitting any application before the investigating officer for making reassessment of the allegations, liabilities, expenditures and costs of construction of house. There is an ample scope for the accused to explain about the allegations and rectify the mistake in calculating assets, even if any, at the time of trial as required under section 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004. Besides the prosecution must also be given opportunity to prove the allegations by adducing evidence before the trial court.Be that as it may, going through the prosecution materials on record, we are of the view that a prima-facie case with regard to offences under sections 26(2) and 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004 has been disclosed against the accused. The allegations so brought against the accused are highly disputed question of facts which cannot be resolved without taking aid of the evidence to be adduced by the parties before the trial court.The High Court Division relied upon in the case of Moudud Ahmed Vs. State, reported in 16 BLD (AD) 27=48 DLR (AD) 42; in the case of Taher Hossain Vs. State reported in 7 BLC (AD) 45 and in the case of Nazrul Islam Vs. State reported in 50 DLR 103 it was spelt out that the learned trial judge may frame charge against an accused under section 242 of the Code of Criminal Procedure if there are sufficient prosecution materials on record to frame charge against an accused. It is true that the charge cannot be framed against the accused-person mechanically unless any reasonable and cogent prima-facie case is disclosed against the accused in the FIR as well as in the charge-sheet and in other prosecution materials.The controlling power of revision i.e. criminal revision in some cases rests with the High Court Division. Section 439 of the Code of Criminal Procedure must be read along with and subject to the provision of section 435 of the Code. In respect of special cases under the Criminal Law Amendment Act 1958, the revisional power deals with section 10(1A) of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1958.The object is to confer a kind of paternal and supervisory jurisdiction in order to correct miscarriage of justice arising from misconception of law irregularity of procedure, neglect of proper precautions and apparent harshness of treatment. The revisional Jurisdiction of High Court Division is very extensive. The Jurisdiction under Section 10(1A) of the Act which is very wide may be exercised to test the correctness, legality or even the propriety of the finding sentence or order of the subordinate court or for satisfying itself as to the legality of their proceeding.The propriety or legality of the charge as framed against the accused-petitioner cannot be scrutinised and interfered with under section 10(1A) of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1958 as the trial Court is the sole authority to frame charge against any accused having a prima facie case against him and the High Court Division in exercise of its revisional jurisdiction under section 10(1A) of the Act does not generally go into facts but in certain circumstances this Court for rectification of injustice may also go into facts, if in the determination of any question of facts, onus is wrongly placed upon any party or an incorrect principle has been applied in determining the question of fact or any material piece of evidence has been ignored or due to by the court below.This court having paternal and supervisory jurisdiction can certainly, in the interest of justice, scrutinise and go into facts and examine the propriety of the impugned order of finding in question.The revisional powers are not limited to the powers mentioned in section 10(1A) of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1958 which merely describes some of the relief's which the High Court Division may grant. But it is not exhaustive. It has all the powers of an appellate Court and more it can enhance sentence. The revisional power though very wide is purely discretionary to be fairly exercised according to the exigencies of each case. It is an extra-ordinary power which must be exercised with due regard to the circumstances of each particular case. A private party who has no right of appeal, can come in revision where the Durnity Daman Commission/Government fails to exercise the right of appeal.Under section 10(1A) of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1958/under section 439 of the Code of Criminal Procedure the High Court Division may also suo motu call for the record of the Courts subordinate to it and set aside any order passed by such Courts in any legal proceeding which has caused miscarriage of justice. Even there is no prescribed period of limitation either in the Code of Criminal Procedure or in the Limitation Act, 1908 for filing revision. As a matter of longstanding practice in the High Court Division 60 (sixty) days limitation, provided under Article 155 of the First Schedule of the Limitation Act for appeal, is being followed for revision. But there is no legal bar to entertain in the interest of justice such revisional application even after the period of 60 (sixty) days. Moreover, in the absence of any limitation prescribed for revision under the law, it cannot also be properly said that the application filed beyond 60 (sixty) days is barred by limitation. The revisional Court is to look into the question whether there has been gross negligence n the part of the petitioner or an inordinate delay in moving such revisional application.Md Khurshid Alam Khan, Advocate, Supreme Court|Editor, Dhaka Law Reports (DLR)