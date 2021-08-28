

Promote organic farming



In the first half of the twentieth century the concept of organic farming became popular in many developed countries. Later it spread across the globe. Human history says that organic farming is the world's oldest and most resilient agro ecosystem.

However, many countries in the world switching away from the deep- rooted conventional agricultural practice have been tending to organic farming practice over the years. They are trying to control the use of pesticides, fertilizers, antibiotics, growth hormones and livestock feed additives.



As per the report of 2019, Australia was ranked the first in terms of its amount of 35.69 million hectares land to practicing organic farming followed by Argentina and China having approximately 3. 63 and 2.22 million hectares of land respectively used in organic farming.

It is obviously noteworthy that keeping pace with many other countries, Bangladesh has also achieved green revolution. The conventional agricultural practice has brought a tremendous success with the advent of technology in agriculture. The invention of high yielding varieties in agriculture with the use of chemical fertilizers, pesticides and irrigation water has helped produce bumper crops in the country bringing food security for the growing population.

Undoubtedly, since the birth of the country up to now, the cultivable lands have decreased significantly but the production of agriculture has increased manifolds and this has been possible due to the revolution in agriculture.

However, there has been a long debate ongoing; are we not compromising nutrition by allowing harmful substances in the corn fields? In Bangladesh context, remarkable progress has not yet been noticed to make the farmers aware of organic farming practice. Though these days, the global organic food market is booming in the country, organic farming is still confined to an experimental basis. Recent sources estimate that organic farming covers 0.177 million hectares of land which is only 2% of the country's total cultivable land.



The reasons are many why farmers do not show their interest in organic farming. They are prejudiced by a concept that if they shift to organic farming practice, their financial return will not be satisfactory compared to that of conventional approach in agriculture. Moreover, it is thought that in attaining food security they find no alternative to get accustomed to the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. On top of that, chemical fertilizers and chemical pesticides are greatly subsidized by the government which make scopes for the farmers to use abundantly in their fields with a hope to getting more crops.



As most of the farmers do not have proper knowledge on the use of chemical elements on the fields, they develop a belief that the more they use chemical fertilizers, the more crops they can have. Undoubtedly, this intention of the farmers depending whole-heartedly on chemical and toxic substances exposes serious health hazards to the humanity. In many cases, they are not aware that they are causing great harms to the human being, livestock, wild and aquatic lives and above all environment.



Findings of the studies across the world revealed that organic agriculture does not differ much from conventional agriculture in terms of financial return and of crop yields. Though the policy makers are giving priority to the conventional agriculture for high productivity in a bid to ensure food security.



Studies also revealed that organic farming practice ensures the use of energy and natural resources, maintains biodiversity, preserves regional ecological balance, enhances soil fertility and maintains water quality. Not only that, this approach maximizes cost-effectiveness and helps to produce the produces keeping nutritional values intact. It is evident that the produces in the farms following the natural approach are better in taste than those grown using toxic chemicals.



It is unfortunate that the indiscriminate use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides are not only used in the corn and vegetables fields, various types of chemicals and toxic substances are frequently applied on the surface of locally grown fruits in the name of pesticides. In the recent times media sources have exposed that the fruit gardeners are using different toxic elements which expose huge risk for humans and animals. The situation is like that farming is completely unimaginable without the use of chemicals and toxic elements.



Even in aquaculture, the very first day of the preparation of ponds begins with the use of harmful chemicals. In many cases, the process in which fish cultivation is cantered completely lacks healthy practice. Even the feeds used for fishes are highly contaminated and poisonous which may cause serious health hazards for people. Similarly, green vegetables growing amid agrochemicals have turned out to be nothing but the green toxic in many cases.



However, it is good to see that many educated youths are entering agriculture. They are raising different types of farms and gardens to make them self-reliant. They are going through innovations and experiments and trying to come out of the conventional method considering the health and environmental impacts.



More often media sources expose the successful news of many youths in organic farming. It is evident that apart from self-success, their awareness to strengthen the green revolution free from toxicity and pollution is really worth- mentioning. Again many others after their retirement have started the journey towards healthy farming on rooftop in cities or homestead in the countryside.



Truly, the popularity of the organic foods is increasing in the country due to the increase of awareness amid people. It is high time our farmers started the journey towards organic farming to meet the demands home and abroad. It is very imperative to make the farmers aware of healthy farming practice through more publicity. They should be motivated to use natural fertilizers and avoid the indiscriminate use of toxic substances. Certainly, food security should be given priority but we hardly have any scopes to disregard health and environmental grounds.

The writer is a teacher at Prime University, & a research scholar at the IBS







