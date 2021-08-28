152 detained on different charges in seven districts

A total of 152 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in seven districts- Rajshahi, Jashore, Noakhali, Khulna, Bhola, Barishal and Sherpur, in five days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 132 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in five days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 46 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Thursday.

Of the detainees, 15 had arrest warrant, 25 drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Meanwhile, DB police arrested six people in the city on Wednesday night on charge of gambling.

The arrested are Md Moksed, 50, Md Hossain, 45, Lal Mahmud, 38, Md Manzur Hossain, 30, Md Russell Islam, 26, and Md Forhad, 25.

DB police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Boro Bongram Sheikhpara Khalil Sarkerer Mor area at around 11pm, and arrested them red-handed while gambling.

After filing of a case under the Gambling Act, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.

RMP sources confirmed the matter in a press release on Thursday.

Earlier, RMP and DB police, in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, arrested 44 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the matter through a press release on Wednesday morning.

Of the detained persons, five had arrest warrant, 31 with drugs and the rest eight were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB police, in separate drives from Monday night till Tuesday morning, arrested 21 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Tuesday morning.

Of the detainees, eight had arrest warrant, nine were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against the detainees, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested 14 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Sunday morning.

Of the detainees, five had arrest warrant and the rest were detained on different charges. The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Meanwhile, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man along fake currency worth Tk 27,500 in Dighalkandi area of Puthia Upazila in the district on Sunday.

The arrested person is Pintu Haldar, 35, a resident of Arani Choksingapara Village in Bagha Upazila.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in the area in the afternoon, and caught him red-handed with the fake currencies.

A case has been filed against Pintu with Puthia Police Station (PS) in this connection.

JHENIDAH: DB police detained a suspected smuggler with 640 grams of gold in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Detained Faisal Ahmed, 20, is a resident of Hashimpur Village in Chandina Upazila of Cumilla District.

District DB Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Anwar Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive at Sadhuhati Bus Stand in the morning.

After searching a bus there, they detained the man along with the gold, the OC added.

NOAKHALI: A total of 10 members of two robber gangs were arrested in separate drives in Kabirhat and Subarnachar upazilas of the district in four days.

DB police detained six members of a robber gang from Kabirhat Upazila in the district early Wednesday.

The detained persons are: Nizam Uddin, 44, Md Manik, 26, Md Khorshed Alam Sohag, 30, Md Ali Akbar, 60, Nurul Alam Kalu, 50, and Shamsu Alam, 33.

A pickup van was seized and several sharp weapons were also recovered from their possessions.

Superintendent of Noakhali police (SP) Md Shahidul Islam on Wednesday noon confirmed the matter through a press briefing.

SP Shahidul said acting on a tip-off that a robber gang was taking preparation to commit robbery, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Dayaramadi Village at early hours and detained them.

On the other hand, police have detained four persons while they were allegedly preparing for a robbery in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The detained persons are Nazim Uddin, 20, Md Kamrul, 25, Md Ruble, 23, and Md Jasim, 25, residents of Mohammadpur Union in the upazila.

Charjabbar PS OC Ziaul Haq Tarik Khandaqar said the four were detained along with a pipe gun and four machetes from the bank of the Meghna River in Charmaksumul Village under Mohammadpur Union in the afternoon.

Legal action would be taken against those arrested in this connection, the OC added.

KHULNA: Members of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Counter Terrorism Unit have arrested two active members of the banned militant group Ansar al-Islam in the city early Tuesday.

A press release issued by Taposh Karmokar, assistant superintendent of police (ASP) of CID in Khulna confirmed the matter.

They arrested persons are Nasim, 23, and Hasan, 26.

According to the press release, on information, a team of CID conducted a drive in Moylapota area under Sonadanga PS in the city at around 12:15am and arrested the duo.

CID members also recovered one air gun, 63 rounds of bullet, gun powder, and other bomb making objects, leaflets, extortion collection book, member collection form, diary, Islamic books and mobile phones from their possessions during the drive.

"They were planning sabotage and destructive activities against the government and state. They were gathered in a mosque of the area and planned to collect members through using social media. They used to spread extremist messages on social media and then make lists and build up relationships with people who showed interest in those messages," said ASP Taposh.

From the arrestees' mobile phone, the CID officials also claimed to have found soft copy of different books that contains extremist messages.

The arrestees were small traders and used to work for the banned organisation Ansar al-Islam under the guise of religious activities, The ASP added.

After filing of a case against them with Labonchara PS, the arrested were produced before the court in the afternoon.

Labonchara PS OC Sameer Kumar Sarkar confirmed the matter.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) detained a suspected ringleader of a pirate gang along with a pistol and lethal weapons from Beribandh area in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

Detained Fajlu, 28, is the head of Fajlu Bahini (gang).

BCG members filed a case under the Arms Act against him with Daulatkhan Police Station on Tuesday morning.

Lt BN SM Tahsin Rahman, media official of BCG South Zone, confirmed the matter.

He said on information, a team of coast guard conducted a drive in the Meghna River in the area at early hours and detained him while preparing to commit a robbery.

A locally-made pistol, four sharp weapons and seven yaba tablets were also recovered from his possession, the official added.

BARISHAL: Five people were detained along with a rare Tokay gecko (Takshak) from Kotwali PS area in the city early Monday.

The arrested persons are Md Saleque, Delwar Hossain, Nizam Uddin, Sumon Akan, and Hanufa.

Syed Khairul Alam, inspector of DB police under Barishal Metropolitan Police, confirmed the matter.

He said a team of DB police conducted a drive in Kheyaghat area under Kotwali PS in the city at early hours and nabbed them with the gecko.

The Tokay gecko was, later, handed over to the forest department, the DB official added.

SHERPUR: RAB members arrested a man with four Tokay Geckos (Taksaks) from Nakla Upazila in the district on Monday night.

Arrested Lokman Hasan, 28, is a resident of Dhankusha Paschimpara Village in the upazila.

RAB-14 Jamalpur Camp sources confirmed the matter issuing a press release on Tuesday morning.

The press release said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive at Dhanakusha Pashchimpara at night and arrested Lokman with four Takay Geckos, worth about Tk 50 lakh.