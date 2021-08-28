FF Shariful Islam passes away

PATNITALA, NAOGAON, Aug 27: Freedom Fighter (FF) Shariful Islam died at his residence in Patnitala Upazila of the district at 7am on Wednesday. He was 72.

He had been suffering from diabetes, heart diseases and asthma for long.

Hiis namaz-e-janaza was held in Nepalpur Village under Ghoshnagar Union in the upazila after Asr prayer.

Later, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard in the area.

FF Shariful left behind wife, a descendant and many well-wishers to mourn his death.










