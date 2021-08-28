Five found dead in four districts

Five people including a teenage girl and a minor child have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Joypurhat, Jamalpur, Rajshahi and Sirajganj, in three days.

JOYPURHAT: Two young men were found dead in separate incidents in Panchbibi and Khetlal upazilas of the district on Friday.

Police recovered the body of a young man from a cropland in Panchbibi Upazila on Friday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said local farmers spotted the body at a cropland in Chhalakhur Village under Kusumba Union in the upazila in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Zila Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchbibi Police Station (PS) Polasha Kumar Dev confirmed the incident.

Earlier, police recovered the body of a young man from a paddy field in Khetlal Upazila of the district early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Maula, 27, son of Munsur Rahman, a resident of Dashra Mundail Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Maula worked in a shop at Khetlal Bazar.

As he did not return home on Thursday night, the family members started searching him in the area.

Later, they spotted his body at a paddy field in the area at around 3am on Friday.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Zila Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that he might have been murdered.

Khetlal PS OC Nirendra Nath Mandol confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: The body of a teenage girl was recovered from the Jhenai River in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon after one day of her missing.

The deceased was identified as Ayesha Khatun, 16, daughter of Abu Bakar, a resident of Mahishabhaduria Village under Bhatara Union in the upazila. She was a twelfth grader at Bhatara School and College.

Bhatara Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Borhan Uddin Badal said a sand-laden boat and a passenger-laden boat were collided head-on in the Jhenai River in Krishnapur Bridge area at around 8:30pm on Tuesday, which left Ayesha Khatun missing in the river.

Later, locals spotted the floating body of Ayesha in the afternoon and recovered it from the river, the UP chairman added.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the decomposed body of a minor girl from the Padma River in the city on Wednesday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 5, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the floating body of the child in the Padma River near the I dam in the Hi-Tech Park area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Obaidul Haque, unit chief of the Naval Police Outpost in Rajshahi City, said the child might have died 10 to 12 days back. Initial inquiries do not indicate whether the child was killed or drowned in the river.

An unnatural death case has been filed with Kashiadanga PS in this connection, the official added.

SIRAJGANJ: The body of a man was recovered from the Karatoya River in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning after one day of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Sudebchandra Biswas, 20, son of Subidchandra Biswas, a resident of Khukni Village in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district. He was a van-puller.

Ullapara Fire Service Station Officer Nadir Hossain said the Rajshahi-bound Banalata Express Train hit Sudeb on the Ghatina Rail Bridge in Ullapara on Tuesday afternoon.

Being hit by the train, Sudeb fell in the river. He had been missing since then.

Later, a team of divers recovered his body from the river on Wednesday morning after a long search.

However, the body was sent to Sirajganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sirajganj Railway PS OC Shah Kamal confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.







