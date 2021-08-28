Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 9:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man ‘commits suicide’ in Noakhali

Published : Saturday, 28 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, Aug 27: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam Monir, 28, son of Abdul Mannan, a resident of Ghoshkamta Village under Nateshwar Union in the upazila. He was the driver of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw.
The deceased's family sources said after divorcing his first wife, Saiful married Rehana Akhter of Senbag Upazila in January, 2020. The couple often locked into altercations over family issues since then.
As a sequel to it, Rehana Akhter returned to her father's house some days back.
Later, Saiful hanged himself from a tree nearby the house on Thursday morning.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Sonaimuri Police Station Md Tohidul Islam confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
152 detained on different charges in seven districts
Newly elected leaders of DPDC Diploma Engineers Association placing wreaths
FF Shariful Islam passes away
Five found dead in four districts
Man ‘commits suicide’ in Noakhali
Low-lying areas inundated in Bogura, Feni
Man held for raping schoolgirl
Farmers busy transplanting Aman plants in districts


Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
PM mourns death of ex-lawmaker Mizanul Huq
184 industrial establishments get BIDA registration in 3 months
Tigers start training ahead of NZ T20Is
Indian teen handed over, 7 Bangladeshis in police custody
UP BJP govt to change Sultanpur's name to Kush Bhawanpur
Sharon Stone to receive Golden Icon award
Explainer: How dangerous is Afghanistan's Islamic State?
Last shipment of vaccine to arrive from Japan on Saturday
20 drown as trawler capsizes in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
Help your preteen daughter in her habits and lifestyle
Blended education in the post-Covid era
Blair upset for withdrawal from Afghanistan
8 cockatiels seized in Benapole
Pilot suffers heart attack mid-air, Biman flight lands in Nagpur
3 actors among 5 injured in city accident, 2 at ICU
Death toll in Kabul airport blasts rises to 85
Kabul airport hit by two suicide bombs, dozens dead
Taliban put two, including Hamid Karzai under 'house arrest': Report
20 drown as trawler capsizes in Brahmanbaria
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft