Man ‘commits suicide’ in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, Aug 27: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam Monir, 28, son of Abdul Mannan, a resident of Ghoshkamta Village under Nateshwar Union in the upazila. He was the driver of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw.

The deceased's family sources said after divorcing his first wife, Saiful married Rehana Akhter of Senbag Upazila in January, 2020. The couple often locked into altercations over family issues since then.

As a sequel to it, Rehana Akhter returned to her father's house some days back.

Later, Saiful hanged himself from a tree nearby the house on Thursday morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Sonaimuri Police Station Md Tohidul Islam confirmed the incident.







