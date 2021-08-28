Low-lying areas inundated in Bogura, Feni



A submerged area in Sariakandi Upazila of Bogura. photo: observer

BOGURA: The water level in the Jamuna and Bangali rivers of Sariakandi Upazila in the district has continued to rise due to incessant rains and downpours from the upper stream for the last few days.

On Thursday morning at Sariakandi Point, the water of Jamuna River flowed 1 cm above the danger level.

Mahbubur Rahman, executive engineer of the Water Development Board in Sariakandi, said the water of the Jamuna River was flowing above the danger level at Sariakandi Point. The danger level of water of Jamuna in Sariakandi is 16.70 cm.

As the water level of Jamuna River flowed with 1 cm of danger level on Thursday afternoon, low-lying areas of Kajla, Karnibari, Bohail, Chaluabari, Sariakandi Sadar, Hatsherpur and Chandanbaisha areas of the upazila were submerged in flood waters.

As a result, many croplands in the char areas have been inundated.

FENI: Three villages in Fulgazi Upazila of the district have been submerged partially by the onrush of hilly waters as the flood control embankment collapsed in a place.

The upazila administration and Bangladesh Water Development Board (WDB) sources said incessant rain and onrush of water from upstream in the Muhuri River caused the damage of the dam in Joypur Part at around 8:30pm on Wednesday.

Joypur, Ghaniamora and Kismat Ghaniamora villages in Sadar Union have partially inundated by the gushing waters.

Fulgazi Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ferdousi Begum and Sadar Union Parishad Chairman Nurul Islam confirmed the breach of the dam that caused the inundation.

Feni WDB Executive Engineer Jahir Uddin said Muhuri River was flowing 20 cm above danger level on Wednesday night.

The water level may drop with the recession of rainfall.







