Man held for raping schoolgirl

NOAKHALI, Aug 27: Police have arrested a young man from Dhaka on charges of raping a schoolgirl after abducting her from Sonaimuri Upazila in the district.

The arrested person is Sagar Sardar, 24.

The victim, 14, was rescued from a three-storey building in Dhaka's Jagannathpur Badda Apollo Hospital area on Thursday morning.

According to sources, the victim became familiar with Sagar on Facebook a few months back. From then, Sagar offered love to the victim but he got angry without getting any response from her.

The accused abducted the victim on Friday and took her to a house in Badda area of Dhaka and raped her more than once.

Police sources said the father of the schoolgirl filed a general diary with Sonaimuri Police Station last Saturday in this connection.

District Superintendent of Police Shahidul Islam said a case has been filed against Sagar.











