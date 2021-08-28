Farmers busy transplanting Aman plants in districts



Farmers transplanting Aman seedlings in Tanore Upazila. photo: observer

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Overcoming damages by flood water, farmers in Ukhiya Upazila of the district have now turned around.

Low-lying areas in the upazila were flooded by non-stop rainfall and hilly tide. Now with the water receding, they are passing busy time in planting of transplanted Aman (T-Aman) saplings.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), this season 9,680 hectares (ha) of land have been targeted for T-Aman cultivation in five unions of the upazila.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Prosenjith Talukdar said, T-Aman seedbeds have been raised on 484 ha this season in the upazila; but 5 ha of these have got damaged as low areas were flooded. Despite that, he added, farmers have become able to stand again overcoming the damage.

Now the weather is favourable, and plantation work is going on in full swing, he further said. Besides, he added, free seed and fertiliser have been distributed among marginal farmers.

Farmer Jalil Ahmad Chowdhury of Rumkha Chowdhury Para Village at Haldia Palong Union and Farmer Mohammad Ali of Khondokar Para Village at Ratna Palong Union said, two times of rainfall and hilly tide in the last one week submerged low-lying areas. It hampered agriculture by a little; now after receding of water, farmers have re-started transplanting.

According to sources at the DAE in the upazila, so far 37 per cent or 3,080 ha of the targeted land have been planted.

Within next two weeks, the plantation of saplings will be completed, officials concerned informed.

Upazila Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Mostak Ahmad said, high-yielding BRRI species- 49, 51,52,75,76 and BR-10 and 11, and BINA-10,16, and 17, Hori Paddy and Indian Paijam are being cultivated. Many are farming high-yielding and hybrid species.

Upazila Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Newton Chowdhury said, farmers are being trained up with modern system of sapling plantation, fertiliser application, nurturing and technology use.

RAJSHSHI: Farmers in Tanore Upazila of the district are transplanting Aman paddy in full swing..

In the last season, farmers counted huge losses for not getting good prices of the paddy due to the countrywide lockdown situation. For this, farmers are struggling in this season to recover last time losses. Farmers of this region expect bumper yield and good prices this season.

According to the DAE sources, for the cultivation of Aman paddy, all kinds of suggestions and co-operation including providing good-quality seedling and parching process in land are being given to farmers.

Farmers are working for paddy cultivation in full swing, and they expect they will get good prices of Aman paddy this time.

Some farmers said reducing prices of fertilisers and pesticides will be helpful to them; they are expecting bumper yield if there is no natural disaster.

Hazrat Ali, a farmer of Chimna Village under the upazila said, "We did not get good prices of Aman last time. We hope to get good prices of Aman this season. However, we will be able to cultivate at a low cost if fertiliser and pesticide prices are reduced."

The DAE sources informed, the target has been set to cultivate Aman in 16 thousand hectares of land, which is 500 hectares more than the last time. The DAE sources also informed that farmers are now busy transplanting T-Aman paddy by producing quality seedlings through ideal seedbeds.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiqul Islam said, "The target for Aman cultivation has been set. In order to achieve that, we advised farmers to make ideal seedbeds."





