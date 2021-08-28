Video
Home Countryside

Man arrested on charge of killing son

Published : Saturday, 28 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Our Correspondent

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Aug 27: Police on Thursday night arrested a man in a case filed over killing his son in Gafargaon Upazila of the district.
The arrested person is Ishak Dhali, 55.
He was arrested from Mawna area in Sreepur Upazila of Munshiganj at night.
Nurul Islam, neighbour of the deceased, said deceased Sharful had been working in Lebanon for the last eight years and used to send his salaries to his father Ishak. An altercation took place with his father on Wednesday morning when he asked for the money.
At one stage, father Ishaq Ali, mother Hosne Ara and younger brother Ashraful Dhali beat Sharful with iron rod, leaving him critically injured.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries at the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital at around 6am on Thursday.
The deceased's younger sister Shefali lodged a murder case with Pagla Police Station in this connection.


