Three murdered in three districts

Three people including a madrasa student have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Kishoreganj, Cox's Bazar and Sherpur, in three days.

KISHOREGANJ: A suspected robber was hacked to death by miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district early Friday.

Deceased Abu Hanif Hachhu was a resident of Harua area in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Hachhu went to bring sugarcane from a field in Syamnagar Donail area at early hours.

At that time, a group of miscreants attacked on Hachhu and hacked him with sharp weapon, leaving him severely injured.

Locals rushed him to Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to MMCH.

Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS) Abu Bokkar Siddique said Hachhu was an accused in over 50 cases including of murder, rape and robbery.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A madrasa student was stabbed to death in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Mohammad Arafat, 12, was the son of Hason Ali, a resident of Jaliapalang Dakshin Sonaichhari area in the upazila. He was a student of Jaliapalang Sonaichhari Baytush Sharaf Madrasa.

General Secretary of the Hefjkhana and the deceased's uncle Advocate Ridwan said one Rifat, 17, son of Alamgir of the area, stabbed Arafat in the bathroom of the madrasa at around 9pm, leaving him critically injured.

Injured Arafat was taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital at around 10pm, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

However, police arrested Rifat and his father Alamgir in this connection.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A farmer, who was injured in a clash in Nalitabari Upazila of the district, died at MMCH on Wednesday.

Deceased Shaheb Ali, 40, was a resident of Nishchintapur Village under Nanni Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Shaheb Ali's son got married with the niece of Shaha Ali of the area some days back. The two families were at loggerheads over family issues after the marriage. As a sequel to it, a clash took place in between the people of Shaheb Ali and Shaha Ali on Tuesday afternoon, which left at least seven people from both groups injured.

Critically injured Shaheb Ali was rushed to Sherpur Sadar Hospital first and later, shifted to MMCH following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Shaheb Ali died there at around 3:30pm on Wednesday while undergoing treatment. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the MMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Following this, police arrested four people in this connection.







