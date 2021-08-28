Covid-19: 12 more people die, 152 more infected in eight districts

A total of 12 more people died of and 152 more have been infected with the coronavirus in eight districts- six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi and Bogura districts, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Four people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till 6am on Friday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Friday morning.

He said two people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining two had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, two were from Rajshahi, and one from Chapainawabganj and Kushtia districts each.

Some 192 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 418 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Friday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: Two more people including a woman died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Bari, 85, of Sadar Upazila, and Shammi Akhter, 48, of Sherpur Upazila.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 655 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 19 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 20,910 in the district.

Medical Officer of Bogura Civil Surgeon's office Dr Sazzad-ul-Haque confirmed the information at 12pm on Friday.

He said a total of 226 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 19 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 8.40 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 17 are in Sadar, and one in Sonatala and Shahajanpur upazilas each.

A total of 1,09,790 samples were tested for the virus in the district.

However, some 64 more people have been recovered from the virus here in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total recovery cases now stand at 20,011 in the district.

Currently, some 75 patients are undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, 81 at Mohammad Ali Hospital, 18 at TMSS Medical Hospital and seven others at different hospitals in the district.

BARISHAL: Six more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday noon.

Three people who died here in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining three had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased who died after being tested positive for the virus, two were from Bhola and one from Barishal districts.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 640 in the division.

On the other hand, three more people died with the virus symptoms at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in the last 24 hours.

With this, a total of 941 people have, so far, died with the virus symptoms at SBMCH.

The district-wise break-up of the total fatality cases is 215 in Barishal, 104 in Patuakhali, 81 in Bhola and Pirojpur each, 90 in Barguna, and 69 in Jhalokati districts.

Meanwhile, some 133 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 43,236 in the division.

A total of 1,149 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 133 people found positive for the virus.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 17,677 in Barishal, 5,952 in Patuakhali, 6,297 in Bhola, 5,120 in Pirojpur, 3,682 in Barguna and 4,508 in Jhalokati districts.

However, some 921 patients have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 35,535 in the division.

With this, the recovery rate from the virus cases now stands at 82.96 per cent in the division.



