Farmers in Kawkhali Upazila of Pirojpur are becoming frustrated







Farmers in Kawkhali Upazila of Pirojpur are becoming frustrated as they are not getting good prices for the Aman paddy saplings this season. Being frustrated, they are now selling the saplings on the roadside instead of taking those to haats. Last year, per pon (1 pon = 80 bundle) of Aman paddy saplings was sold at Tk 700-800, but this year it reached within Tk 450-600, said the farmers. photo: observer