Aman seedling crisis frustrates farmers at Morrelganj

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT, Aug 27: Seedling crisis is hampering transplanted Aman (T-Aman) cultivation in Morrelganj Upazila of the district.

According to field sources, recent heavy rain submerged many T-Aman seedbeds in the upazila. Remaining sunken for a long time, the seedlings became seriously affected.

Farmers said, due to sapling crisis, many T-Aman fields will remain uncultivated.

The downpour was triggered by depression in the Bay of Bengal and by full-moon impact; low-lying areas in 15 unions of Morrelganj Upazila and its municipality were inundated while 10,000 people were marooned.

Besides, ponds, fish enclosures, croplands, seedbeds, vegetable fields, and betel leaf orchards got submerged. The damaged scars appeared visible after recession of water. Seedbeds were mostly damaged.

A total of 150 hectares (ha) of seedbeds got rotted in Morrelganj making an economic loss of about Tk 2 crore.

The torrent rainfall washed away 8,000 enclosures from Baharbunia, Hoglabunia, Panchakaran, Teligati, Baroikhali, Boloibunia, Morrelganj Sadar, Nishanbaria, and Geodharah. Fishes including Bagda and Galda, worth about Tk 6 crore, were floated away.

Farmers are not getting Aman saplings. But local agriculture office has only advised them not to be frustrated.

While talking with the correspondent of The Daily Observer, locals said, due to dysfunctional sluice gates of Water Development Board (WDB) in most areas, the water recession was not taking place properly. Over 50 leaseholders of marshes set nets here and there halting the water-pass.

Numerous houses were raised by people on Khas lands belonging to beels (water bodies) and canals. Small roads were built. These installations also halted recession. Still many places are remaining water-logged in most areas in Morrelganj.

Locals said, dykes have been made in government canals in different unions. These canals are located in Baharbunia, Hoglabunia, Panchakaran, Teligati, Baroikhali, Bolbunia, Morrelganj Sadar, Nishanbaria, Geodhara, Baharbunia Botar Khal, Donatala, Uttar Fulhata Majer Khal, Nonakhal, Shanirjour, Kazi Marketer Khal, and Ghashia Kabiraj Bari Khal.

They strongly demanded of the local administration for removing these dykes as early as possible.

Farmer Rakib Hasan of Fulhata Village at Bahar Bunia Union said, his six bighas of seedbed have been damaged.

"We have nothing but fish and Aman crop in our area," he added.

"I have rounded many areas for T-Aman saplings to plant my fields freshly. I am finding no option to recoup the damage," he maintained.

Proprietor of Bhai Bhai Store and Dealer of seed paddy Sukhdeb Haldar said, "We had a demand of seed paddy for 10 metric tons (mt). But we got allocation of only 3.5 mt. Due to the recent seedbed damage, many farmers came for seeds. But we couldn't give them seeds."

General Secretary of Morrelganj Upazila Awami League M Emdadul Haq said, seedbeds have been damaged in rain water; farmers have turned frustrated. He demanded seed and assistance from the government for new cultivation.

Acting Agriculture Officer in Morrelganj Upazila Md Sifat-al-Maruf said, this year 150 ha lands were targeted for Aman cultivation in the upazila.

He added, the highest authorities have been informed about addressing seed crises of various species.

Assistant Administrative Officer of BADC (Seed) Aklima Khatun said, "According to farmers' demand, we had an allocation of 50 mt. We have supplied over 50 mt to them this season. Now there is no scope for new allocation of seed."

Deputy Director Md Shafikul Islam of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Bagerhat said, the heavy rain damaged 588 ha T-Aman seedbeds and 960 ha Aush paddy in the district.

A total of 379 ha of summer vegetables and 10.5 ha of betel leaf orchards were damaged. A total of 20,203 farmers suffered a total damage of Tk 650,3000.

He further said, a list of the victim farmers has been sent to the highest authorities; if government financial assistance is granted, then it will be given to them.

Executive Engineer Bishwajit Baidda of WDB-Bagerhat said, a big project for addressing water-logging in coastal Morrelganj Upazila will soon be raised in the ECNEC; after approval of the project, new sluice-gates will be constructed and old ones will be repaired.









