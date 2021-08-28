Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 9:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Mixed farming method becomes boon for Rajshahi fish farmers

Published : Saturday, 28 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

RAJSHAHI, Aug 27: Around 2,000 farmers have changed their fortunes by engaging in integrated farming of paddy and fish in Beelsutir Beel at Dweep Pur Union of Bagmara Upazila in the district.
"We have taken lease of the government water body of the beel for six years in 2018," said Amulya Hawlader, President of Beelsutir Beel Fishermen Cooperative Society.
Since then, members of the society along with other farmers of the surrounding areas are deriving benefits of the integrated paddy and fish farming method.
Landowners of the beel have also engaged in the process and are getting equal benefits either directly or indirectly.
Amulya said they have also formed a 326-member committee on "Beelsuti Beel Fish Farming Project" aimed at further expediting productivity in a planned way.
On behalf of the project, irrigation facilities are being ensured to the farmlands of the members free of cost contributing a lot towards boosting the yield of both paddy and fish round the year, he added.
Syed Ali, a resident of Dweep Pur village, said they have got the scopes of farming potato, onion, maize and boro and aush paddy in an integrated method.
Director of the project and Dweeppur Union Parishad Chairman Mukhlesur Rahman told BSS that three deep tube-wells were installed in the beel to ensure the cost-free irrigation facilities.
Besides, two shallow-machines were set up to remove the excess water benefiting the farmers.
Apart from this, composite fish farming with poultry birds, vegetables and fruits has been gaining popularity in the region contributing a lot towards meeting gradual demands of animal protein and other nutrition based on fruits and vegetables, Rahman said.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Could bats hold the secret to healthy ageing?
Europe’s 2020 heat reached ‘troubling’ level
Mixed farming method becomes boon for Rajshahi fish farmers
Ocean surface climates may disappear by 2100: Study
FB could launch digital wallet this year
Light pollution linked to insect loss
Media talk show titled ÔSheikh Russel
75 journalists received PM’s financial assistance


Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
PM mourns death of ex-lawmaker Mizanul Huq
184 industrial establishments get BIDA registration in 3 months
Tigers start training ahead of NZ T20Is
Indian teen handed over, 7 Bangladeshis in police custody
UP BJP govt to change Sultanpur's name to Kush Bhawanpur
Sharon Stone to receive Golden Icon award
Explainer: How dangerous is Afghanistan's Islamic State?
Last shipment of vaccine to arrive from Japan on Saturday
20 drown as trawler capsizes in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
Help your preteen daughter in her habits and lifestyle
Blended education in the post-Covid era
Blair upset for withdrawal from Afghanistan
8 cockatiels seized in Benapole
Pilot suffers heart attack mid-air, Biman flight lands in Nagpur
3 actors among 5 injured in city accident, 2 at ICU
Kabul airport hit by two suicide bombs, dozens dead
Death toll in Kabul airport blasts rises to 85
Taliban put two, including Hamid Karzai under 'house arrest': Report
20 drown as trawler capsizes in Brahmanbaria
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft