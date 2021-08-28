Mixed farming method becomes boon for Rajshahi fish farmers

RAJSHAHI, Aug 27: Around 2,000 farmers have changed their fortunes by engaging in integrated farming of paddy and fish in Beelsutir Beel at Dweep Pur Union of Bagmara Upazila in the district.

"We have taken lease of the government water body of the beel for six years in 2018," said Amulya Hawlader, President of Beelsutir Beel Fishermen Cooperative Society.

Since then, members of the society along with other farmers of the surrounding areas are deriving benefits of the integrated paddy and fish farming method.

Landowners of the beel have also engaged in the process and are getting equal benefits either directly or indirectly.

Amulya said they have also formed a 326-member committee on "Beelsuti Beel Fish Farming Project" aimed at further expediting productivity in a planned way.

On behalf of the project, irrigation facilities are being ensured to the farmlands of the members free of cost contributing a lot towards boosting the yield of both paddy and fish round the year, he added.

Syed Ali, a resident of Dweep Pur village, said they have got the scopes of farming potato, onion, maize and boro and aush paddy in an integrated method.

Director of the project and Dweeppur Union Parishad Chairman Mukhlesur Rahman told BSS that three deep tube-wells were installed in the beel to ensure the cost-free irrigation facilities.

Besides, two shallow-machines were set up to remove the excess water benefiting the farmers.

Apart from this, composite fish farming with poultry birds, vegetables and fruits has been gaining popularity in the region contributing a lot towards meeting gradual demands of animal protein and other nutrition based on fruits and vegetables, Rahman said. -BSS

















