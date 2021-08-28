Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 9:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Ocean surface climates may disappear by 2100: Study

Published : Saturday, 28 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

Ocean surface climates may disappear by 2100: Study

Ocean surface climates may disappear by 2100: Study

PARIS, Aug 27: Up to 95 percent of Earth's ocean surface will have changed by the end of the century unless humanity reins in its carbon emissions, according to research published Thursday.
Ocean surface climates, defined by surface water temperature, acidity and the concentration of the mineral aragonite-which many marine animals use to form bones and shell-support the vast majority of sea life.
The world's seas have absorbed around a third of all carbon pollution produced since the Industrial Revolution.
But with atmospheric CO2 levels increasing at a rate unprecedented in at least three million years, there are fears that ocean surface climates may become less hospitable to the species it hosts.
US-based researchers wanted to see what effect carbon pollution has already had on ocean surface since the mid-18th century. They also projected the impact of emissions through to 2100.
To do so, they modelled global ocean climates across three time periods: the early 19th century (1795-1834); the late 20th century (1965-2004); and the late 21st century (2065-2014).
They then ran the models through two emissions scenarios. The first-known as RCP4.5 -- envisions a peak in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 followed by a slow decrease across the rest of the century.
The second scenario-RCP8.5 -- is a "business as usual" approach, where emissions continue to rise throughout the next 80 years.
Writing in the journal Nature Scientific Reports, the researchers found that under the RCP4.5 scenario, 36 percent of the ocean surface conditions present throughout the 20th century are likely to disappear by 2100.
Under the high emissions scenario, that figure rises to 95 percent.
The team also found that while ocean surface climates showed little sign of change during the 20th century, by 2100, up to 82 percent of ocean surface may experience climates not seen in recent history.
These include seas that are hotter, more acidic and that contain fewer minerals vital for sea life to grow.
Lead study author Katie Lotterhos, from Northeastern University's Marine Science Center, said the ocean's changing composition due to carbon pollution would likely impact all surface species.
"Species that are narrowly adapted to a climate that is disappearing will have to adapt to different conditions," she told AFP.
"A climate in which the temperature and chemistry of the water is common today will be rare or absent in the future."
Diminishing options -
While surface species have so far been able to move around in order to avoid anomalously warm or acidic areas of ocean, Thursday's study suggests that in the future their options may be limited due to near-uniform warming and acidification.
"Already, many marine species have shifted their ranges in response to warmer waters," said Lotterhos.
"The communities of species that are found in one area will continue to shift and change rapidly over the coming decades."
She said that governments needed to monitor future shifting habits in marine surface species.
But, ultimately, the world's oceans need the emissions driving their heating and acidification to cease.
"Without (emissions) mitigation, novel and disappearing climates in the sea surface will be widespread around the globe by 2100," said Lotterhos.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Could bats hold the secret to healthy ageing?
Europe’s 2020 heat reached ‘troubling’ level
Mixed farming method becomes boon for Rajshahi fish farmers
Ocean surface climates may disappear by 2100: Study
FB could launch digital wallet this year
Light pollution linked to insect loss
Media talk show titled ÔSheikh Russel
75 journalists received PM’s financial assistance


Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
PM mourns death of ex-lawmaker Mizanul Huq
184 industrial establishments get BIDA registration in 3 months
Tigers start training ahead of NZ T20Is
Indian teen handed over, 7 Bangladeshis in police custody
UP BJP govt to change Sultanpur's name to Kush Bhawanpur
Sharon Stone to receive Golden Icon award
Explainer: How dangerous is Afghanistan's Islamic State?
Last shipment of vaccine to arrive from Japan on Saturday
20 drown as trawler capsizes in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
Help your preteen daughter in her habits and lifestyle
Blended education in the post-Covid era
Blair upset for withdrawal from Afghanistan
8 cockatiels seized in Benapole
Pilot suffers heart attack mid-air, Biman flight lands in Nagpur
3 actors among 5 injured in city accident, 2 at ICU
Kabul airport hit by two suicide bombs, dozens dead
Death toll in Kabul airport blasts rises to 85
Taliban put two, including Hamid Karzai under 'house arrest': Report
20 drown as trawler capsizes in Brahmanbaria
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft