

Mehedy Hasan





Bangladeshi Singara



Ingredients:

For the singara dough

1 cup all-purpose Flour

2 tbsp Oil

1/2 tsp Nigella seeds

1/2 tsp Salt

50 ml Water, room temperature



Other ingredients

2 Potatoes, Peeled and diced

1/4 cup Peas, blanched

1-2 green Chillies, thin sliced

1/2 tbsp Ginger, finely chopped

1 tsp Panchphoran

2 dry red Chillies

2 tbsp Peanuts

Recipes

1 tsp Sugar

Salt to taste

2 tbsp Oil for cooking the filling

Method:

1. After one hour uncover the dough and knead it once again for few seconds.

2. Divide the dough in 4 equal portions and make flat dough balls with them.

3. Put a dough ball on a flat surface or on a rolling board. Then roll it to 1.5-2.0 mm thick oval shaped chapati.

4. Cut the chapati through the middle horizontally.

5. Apply water into the edge of the cut side of the chapati and make a cone with it. Press the fold gently to tuck it properly.

6. Add the filling into the cone with a spoon. You need to be careful during the time of filling the cone. Don't under fill or else you will not get the perfect shape and taste as well. Due to over filling problems may arise during the time of tucking the Singara and filling may come out during the time of frying.

7. Apply water to the edges of the cone and tuck it gently by pressing with fingers. Please refer to the pictures for proper folding techniques.

8. Repeat the whole process and shape Singara with rest of the dough and filling.

9. Put a pan on flame and let it become completely dry.

10. Add enough oil to deep fry the Singara properly.

11. Put the flame in low and allow the oil to become warm. At this stage, you can dip your finger as well to check the temperature of oil.

12. Put the Singara one by one into the oil and fry it in low flame. Don't overcrowd the pan. When the temperature of the oil rises, bubbles would occur.

13. Fry them evenly till golden brown. Turn in between if required to cook it evenly. One Singara batch takes at least 20-25 minutes to get fried properly.

14. Drain the excess oil of the Singara and put it on a tissue lined plate. The tissue will absorb the excess oil of it.





Bangladeshi Falooda



Recipes

2 tsp Basil seeds (Falooda seeds)

1 1/2 cups Milk

2 tbsp Sugar

handful FaloodaSev

2 tbsp Rose Syrup

2 scoops Ice cream

few Pistachios chopped for garnishing

few Rose petals for garnishing

2 tbsp Basil Seeds or Falooda Seeds



Method:

1. Soak basil seeds in the water for at least 30 minutes. After 30 minutes drain them.

2. Meanwhile take milk and sugar in the pan. Let it come to a boil on medium heat.

3. And then lower the heat and let it simmer for 5-7 minutes. Then chill it in the refrigerator. Milk becomes little thick. Mehedy Hasan is a Bangladeshi chef, and food analyst. He has vast experience as a multi cuisine chef abroad. Now he is working for Walton Group as Assistant Director of Food and Beverage.Bangladeshi SingaraIngredients:For the singara dough1 cup all-purpose Flour2 tbsp Oil1/2 tsp Nigella seeds1/2 tsp Salt50 ml Water, room temperatureOther ingredients2 Potatoes, Peeled and diced1/4 cup Peas, blanched1-2 green Chillies, thin sliced1/2 tbsp Ginger, finely chopped1 tsp Panchphoran2 dry red Chillies2 tbsp Peanuts1/4 cup Water1 tsp SugarSalt to taste2 tbsp Oil for cooking the fillingMethod:1. After one hour uncover the dough and knead it once again for few seconds.2. Divide the dough in 4 equal portions and make flat dough balls with them.3. Put a dough ball on a flat surface or on a rolling board. Then roll it to 1.5-2.0 mm thick oval shaped chapati.4. Cut the chapati through the middle horizontally.5. Apply water into the edge of the cut side of the chapati and make a cone with it. Press the fold gently to tuck it properly.6. Add the filling into the cone with a spoon. You need to be careful during the time of filling the cone. Don't under fill or else you will not get the perfect shape and taste as well. Due to over filling problems may arise during the time of tucking the Singara and filling may come out during the time of frying.7. Apply water to the edges of the cone and tuck it gently by pressing with fingers. Please refer to the pictures for proper folding techniques.8. Repeat the whole process and shape Singara with rest of the dough and filling.9. Put a pan on flame and let it become completely dry.10. Add enough oil to deep fry the Singara properly.11. Put the flame in low and allow the oil to become warm. At this stage, you can dip your finger as well to check the temperature of oil.12. Put the Singara one by one into the oil and fry it in low flame. Don't overcrowd the pan. When the temperature of the oil rises, bubbles would occur.13. Fry them evenly till golden brown. Turn in between if required to cook it evenly. One Singara batch takes at least 20-25 minutes to get fried properly.14. Drain the excess oil of the Singara and put it on a tissue lined plate. The tissue will absorb the excess oil of it.Bangladeshi FaloodaIngredients:2 tsp Basil seeds (Falooda seeds)1 1/2 cups Milk2 tbsp Sugarhandful FaloodaSev2 tbsp Rose Syrup2 scoops Ice creamfew Pistachios chopped for garnishingfew Rose petals for garnishing2 tbsp Basil Seeds or Falooda SeedsMethod:1. Soak basil seeds in the water for at least 30 minutes. After 30 minutes drain them.2. Meanwhile take milk and sugar in the pan. Let it come to a boil on medium heat.3. And then lower the heat and let it simmer for 5-7 minutes. Then chill it in the refrigerator. Milk becomes little thick.