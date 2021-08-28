

Save yourself from dengue

The easiest target for mosquitoes is hand and foot. So wherever you are outside the house, try to be covered with clothes as much as possible. Frozen water is ideal for mosquito breeding, so to avoid mosquito infestation, areas where water may have accumulated must be cleaned. Remember, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes play a 90 to 95 percent role in the spread of dengue. One bite of this mosquito is enough for dengue infection. However,. In addition to dengue, mosquitoes can transmit deadly diseases such as chikungunya, malaria, filariasis, and Zika virus.

There are some types of dengue virus--clinical dengue fever and hemorrhagic fever. Dengue fever, like other viral fevers, goes away on its own within seven days. However, hemorrhagic dengue fever can be terrible. Body temperature can suddenly rise from 104 to 108 degrees. Extreme depression can occur. Anorexia, nausea and redness of the skin may occur. The fever lasts for 3 to 7 days. There may be bleeding under the skin of the body. In most cases, bleeding symptoms are seen on the skin.

So be aware of dengue prevention and to avoid this disease, it is important to follow some important steps in your daily lifestyle.

Prevent water logging: Frozen water is the ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes. Rainy days increase water logging, which in turn increases mosquito breeding grounds. Therefore, one of the things to do to avoid mosquito infestation is to clean the places where water may have accumulated. At this time, refrain from giving more water to the tub tree. You have to carry out regular cleaning campaigns in your own apartment, area or neighborhood by forming a committee. Mosquito repellent and larvicide should be sprayed.

Staying covered: The easiest target for mosquitoes is the hands and feet. So wherever you are outside the house, try to be covered with clothes as much as possible. The body should be covered with full pants, full sleeve shirt, shoes etc. Wearing loose clothing will be the most comfortable.

Dirt bins: Any garbage bins should be cleaned daily. And it should be covered while using. Dirt containers full of germs attract mosquitoes. Also the corners of the house, shaded areas, gardens etc. need to be cleaned regularly.

Mosquito repellent: The use of mosquito repellent sprays, ointments (such as Otoms) should be emphasized. They should be used indoors or outdoors. In particular, they must be used in the case of children.

Keep the fan on: Mosquitoes are very light. On the other hand the speed of a fan is about two miles per hour. Since the rotation speed of the fan is much higher than the flying speed of the mosquito, it is easily pulled towards the mosquito bed. Turn on your table fan or pedal fan when mosquitoes arrive at your seating area or on the deck or in places where mosquitoes can easily enter your home. You will get relief from mosquitoes as well as comfort in hot weather.

Doors and windows closed: Mosquito infestation is more at the end of the day and at night. So if you keep the door and window of the house closed at this time, mosquitoes will be less able to enter. Mosquito nets can be installed on windows and doors as well. Mosquitoes can enter the house even during the day. So you have to use the net in the window.

Beware: Half an hour after sunrise and half an hour before sunset in the evening, these are the two times when Aedes mosquitoes are most active for food. So be more careful at these two times.

Immunity: Adherence to healthy eating habits should increase the body's immunity. If the immune system is strong, all kinds of diseases will stay away. Therefore, healthy supplements can be taken along with food. As well as following healthy eating habits, exercise regularly and stay alert.

Do not mix Covid and dengue: Both Covid and Dengue will have fever. Fever levels may vary. Both have primary symptoms such as headache, body aches, and loss of appetite with fever. Corona is changing the type again and again, so the symptoms are also changing. Sometimes intense aversion and tastelessness are evident. Sometimes the only symptoms are diarrhea and fever. Never just a headache. Many people do not smell in Corona. Dengue fever will have an odor. However, Corona has not yet developed a fever with a rash on the body and bleeding from the teeth, nose or other places.

Writer is currently a student of Masters in the Faculty of Public Health of State University











