Touch of taste in wear

Weather has been inconsistent now with heat and storm simultaneously going through the country and so the country's fashion houses consider the condition of the weather in the design of clothing. Fashion brands have tried to make a difference in ready to wear keeping the creed of local and foreign culture in mind.

Fashion trends are now diversified in Western and indigenous motif festivals. So let's go with the local motifs in fashion in the current weather, now with the international motifs, patterns, cutting. Ongoing cutting, attention has been paid to the color with the pattern. This trend will be seen in party tops in summer. The pattern and cutting of any tops or shirts are designed in two parts--body and bottom. Although there was not much difference in the body of the dress in this Eid, the novelty of bottom cutting is noticeable. Bottom and body variations can be seen equally in this summer. Floral print shirts, single kameez or kurtis or men's favorite polo shirts also will remain popular.

Men's summer wear all year round

Summer clothes are being sold in the fashion houses of the country now. Due to the heat and rain, the nature of the country is now colorful. Because of this color of nature, there is no need to wear different colored clothes later. So the designers keep the color of the clothes a little lighter. And in the office or to stay mood in full swing all day long T-shirt or polo or shirt could be right choice. These can be matched with jeans or gabardine pants. These new cuts will make you look stylish.

Sadiq Quddus, director of fashion brand Cats Eye, said, 'Floral motifs are very popular in summer as a canvas for youth clothing. However, formal or casual dress may be different depending on the environment. The rest of the time or if you go to any party at night, there is a demand for polo and shirt during the hot season. This time due to the heat, attention has been paid to color and print. Various types of audits are also going on with the pattern. In addition to being warm, this type of clothing can be worn all year round. There's been a lot of polo t-shirts and shirts these days. '

Talking to Shahadat Chowdhury Babu, Chairman of Fashion House Gentle Park, it was understood. "It's not like that," he said. In that heat, the boys' clothes are just white. Summer clothes will match all colors. However, light shades of all colors are chosen instead of dark colors. It provides a kind of relief in the heat.

Now why come to summer clothes all year round. Because, as soon as the morning starts, the intensity of heat increases. You have to run outside the house for various activities. In the heat of the day, the whole body becomes monotonous by sweating, just like everything else takes a toll. To get some relief from this hot weather, the boys have to pay attention to their everyday clothes. What kind of clothes to wear in such weather will feel less hot and you have to take care of the features of the clothes.

Innovation has also come in the cutting of clothes in summer. The value of comfortable clothing has increased keeping the summer in mind. Clothing draping or drafting cut pattern gets the variations due to the expertise of the designers. What will be the fashion trends or outfits of the life spent in this heat of the sun and rain? According to the designers, the clothes should be light colors, thin fabrics and comfortable cuts. For everyday activities, chatting with friends or various social occasions, if you want to get a little comfort, you have to have these things in your clothes. Maxi dresses, gown style single shirts or long pattern dresses have been in vogue in sub-continental fashion for many years. This trend has also become popular among the youth of our country due the social media. This dress will be quite comfortable in summer, and it is trendy. However, since the time in fashion is summer, there are two or four innovations in body cutting. That too is not out of the former fashion. Some of the designs include curve sleeve, bell sleeve. The change in the neck can be seen quite a bit. Advanced designs are also seen in patterns like Semi Boat Neck, Portrait, Jewel, Square, Set in Sleeve Neck. Neck embroidery, print work is now out of fashion. However, light work on the body is in trend.

















