

Ancient four-legged whale found in Egypt

The discovery is critical to helping scientists understand whales' transition from land to sea, researchers say. Like hippos, whales evolved from four-legged hoofed animals that lived on earth around 50 million years ago.

The fossil is the earliest known whale from Africa from the Protocetidae, a group of extinct whales that fall in the middle of their transition from the amphibian to fully aquatic.

"Phiomicetus anubis is a key new whale species, and a critical discovery for Egyptian and African paleontology," Abdullah Gohar, lead author of a paper on the discovery published in the journal Proceedings, told Reuters.

His co-author Mohamed Sameh added that the whales of this period, which have until now largely remained a mystery, "range from the semiaquatic crocodile-like whales to giant fully aquatic whales".

In life, the Phiomicetus anubis would likely have been a top predator, researchers say, measuring around 10 feet and weighing more than half a tonne.

Its remains were unearthed from the Eocene rocks in the Fayum Depression in the Western Desert, which was once covered by sea.

The fossil has since undergone study at the Mansoura University Vertebrate Palaeontology Centre in west Egypt where it will continue to be researched.

Despite recent fossil discoveries, the big picture of early whale evolution in Africa has largely remained a mystery, say the researchers. More work in the region has the potential to reveal new details about the evolutionary transition from amphibious to fully aquatic whales.

The new whale has raised questions about ancient ecosystems and pointed research towards questions about the origin and coexistence of ancient whales in Egypt.

Whales are at the top of the food chain and play an important role in the overall health of our oceans. In particular, they play a significant role in capturing carbon from the atmosphere.

Each whale sequesters a huge amount of CO2 in their lifetime. Because they store tonnes of carbon dioxide in their bodies, they are key to mitigating the climate crisis.

But six out of the 13 great whale species are classified as endangered or vulnerable, according to WWF.

Threats include habitat degradation, contaminants, climate and ecosystem change, disturbance from whale watching activities, noise from industrial activities, illegal whaling, reduced prey abundance due to overfishing, and oil spills.

