Kern County Fire Captain Bruce Wells keeps an eye on a burning tree as the wildfire burns closer to homes at night during the French Fire in the Sequoia National Forest near Wofford Heights, California on August 26. The wildfire west of Lake Isabella in Kern County has burned over 20,000 acres while threatening homes in and around Wofford Heights and Kernville. photo : AFP