Trump, Republican lawmakers lash out at Biden after Kabul attack

WASHINGTON, Aug 27: Former president Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers lashed out at Democratic President Joe Biden on Thursday after 12 US troops were killed and 15 wounded in suicide bombings in Kabul.

Trump, who has been sharply critical of Biden's handling of the Afghan crisis, called Thursday's suicide attacks in Kabul a "tragedy" and said they should have been prevented.

"This tragedy should never have been allowed to happen, which makes our grief even deeper and more difficult to understand," said Trump, whose administration -- in a February 2020 deal with the Taliban -- committed the United States to a full withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Several Republican lawmakers said Biden should resign or be impeached.

"Joe Biden is responsible," said Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri. "It is now clear beyond all doubt that he has neither the capacity nor the will to lead. He must resign."

Representative Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking Republican in the House, tweeted that "Joe Biden has blood on his hands."

"The buck stops with the President of the United States," Stefanik said.

"This horrific national security and humanitarian disaster is solely the result of Joe Biden's weak and incompetent leadership. He is unfit to be Commander-in-Chief."

The Republican minority leader of the House of Representatives urged Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker, to call the chamber back from recess to address the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.

"It is time for Congress to act quickly to save lives," Representative Kevin McCarthy said. "Our enemies have taken advantage of the chaotic nature of the withdrawal."

McCarthy said Pelosi "must bring Congress back into session before August 31 so that we can be briefed thoroughly and comprehensively by the Biden administration."

McCarthy also called on Biden to "take decisive action to protect our troops, our citizens, and our allies without regard for an arbitrary deadline." -AFP





