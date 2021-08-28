Video
Saturday, 28 August, 2021
Brazilians take first athletics golds at Tokyo Paralympics

Published : Saturday, 28 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115

In this handout photo from the Olympic Information Services (OIS) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) taken and released on August 27, 2021, gold medallist Petrucio Ferreira Dos Santos poses on the podium during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. photo: AFP

TOKYO, AUG 27: Brazil's Petrucio Ferreira dos Santos, dubbed the Usain Bolt of para athletics, took gold in Paralympic record time in Tokyo on Friday, as US "armless archer" Matt Stutzman began his medal campaign.
A total of 45 Paralympic golds were up for grabs on Friday, with a range of sports getting started, including archery, athletics and judo, which is being contested at Tokyo's iconic Budokan venue.
Sprinter Ferreira dos Santos capped a successful day for his nation in the relative cool of the Tokyo evening by blazing home in 10.53 for a new Paralympic record and gold in the men's T45 100m.
"The emotions are hard to describe," said the 24-year-old, whose arm was amputated below the elbow after a childhood accident.
His victory came despite sustaining a thigh injury a week before the Games.
His win came after Brazilians earlier claimed the first track-and-field medals of the Tokyo Paralympics, with Yeltsin Jacques kicking things off by squeezing out Japan's Kenya Karasawa to top the podium in the men's 5,000m T11 final.
Jacques, who is visually impaired and runs with a guide, said his win was the culmination of five years of training.
"I have speed, I have energy. I'm naturally fast, it's genetics," added Jacques, who will also contest the 1,500m and marathon in the T11 category.
Fellow Brazilian Silvania Costa de Oliveira meanwhile took the first gold of the field events, successfully defending the title she won in Rio in the women's T11 long jump.
But it wasn't just Brazilians topping the podium Friday at the Olympic Stadium where athletics is being held, as Tunisian Raoua Tlili claimed shot put gold for a fourth straight Games, beating her previous world record in the F41 final with a throw of 10.55m.
The 31-year-old will attempt to repeat the throwing gold double she achieved at the 2016 Rio Games when she competes in the discus next Wednesday.    -AFP


