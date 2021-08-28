Video
Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 9:12 AM
Home Sports

Casemiro extends Real contract until 2025

Published : Saturday, 28 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121

MADRID, AUG 27: Midfielder Casemiro has extended his contract with Real Madrid by two years until 2025, the Spanish giants announced on Friday.
The 29-year-old Brazilian international's previous deal had been due to expire in 2023.
He joins Karim Benzema, until 2023, Thibaut Courtois, until 2026, and Federico Valverde, until 2027, in signing contract extensions with the club during the close-season.
"Casemiro signed his contract renewal at Cuidad Real Madrid, accompanied by president Florentino Perez," Real said in a statement. "The Brazilian midfielder remains linked to our club until June 30, 2025."
The defensive midfielder has won four Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu from Sao Paulo in 2013.    -AFP


