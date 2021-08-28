Booters leave for Kyrgyzstan midnight

A 23-member of Bangladesh

national football team will leave

for Kyrgyzstan early Saturday

(1.40 am) to take part in the

Three-Nation Cup scheduled to be held from August 28 to September 10.

Uttar Baridhara club's forward Suman Reza has been included

in the squad at last moment

in the final list replacing Bashundhara's midfielder Masuk Mia Jony, who received an

injury during Bashundhara Kings-ATK Mohun Bagan FC AFC

Cup match held in the Maldives recently.

Bangladesh will play their

first match against Palestine on September 5, meet Kyrgyzstan on September 7 in the second match and will play the third and final match against the host U-23 team on September 9.

Squad:

Anisur Rahman, Sahidul Alam, Mitul Marma, Topu Barman, Bishwanath Ghosh, Rahmat Mia, Tariq Raihan Kazi, Riyadul Hasan, Yeasin Arafat, Razaul Karim, Mehedi Hasan, Mohammad Atikuzzaman, Sohel Rana, Jamal Bhuyan, Saad Uddin, Rakib Hossain, Nayb Md Tahmid Islam, Biplo Ahamed, Mahbubur Rahman, Mohammad Ibrahim, Matin Miah, Suman Reza and Rahbar Wahed Khan. -BSS









