|
Booters leave for Kyrgyzstan midnight
|
A 23-member of Bangladesh
national football team will leave
for Kyrgyzstan early Saturday
(1.40 am) to take part in the
Three-Nation Cup scheduled to be held from August 28 to September 10.
Uttar Baridhara club's forward Suman Reza has been included
in the squad at last moment
in the final list replacing Bashundhara's midfielder Masuk Mia Jony, who received an
injury during Bashundhara Kings-ATK Mohun Bagan FC AFC
Cup match held in the Maldives recently.
Bangladesh will play their
first match against Palestine on September 5, meet Kyrgyzstan on September 7 in the second match and will play the third and final match against the host U-23 team on September 9.
Squad:
Anisur Rahman, Sahidul Alam, Mitul Marma, Topu Barman, Bishwanath Ghosh, Rahmat Mia, Tariq Raihan Kazi, Riyadul Hasan, Yeasin Arafat, Razaul Karim, Mehedi Hasan, Mohammad Atikuzzaman, Sohel Rana, Jamal Bhuyan, Saad Uddin, Rakib Hossain, Nayb Md Tahmid Islam, Biplo Ahamed, Mahbubur Rahman, Mohammad Ibrahim, Matin Miah, Suman Reza and Rahbar Wahed Khan. -BSS