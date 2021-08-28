Video
Sheikh Jamal DC finish runners-up

Published : Saturday, 28 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM

A snap from the Bangladesh Premier League match between Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club (yellow) and Mohammad Sporting Club (black & white) at Bangladesh Army Stadium in Dhaka on Friday. photo: BFF

As expected Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club finished runners-up in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football beating Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited by 2-0 goals held today at Bangladesh Army Stadium in the city.
Thanks to Gambian forward Solomon King Kanform, who struck twice to secure Sheikh Jamal's victory on the day after the match was locked goalless at the breather.   
After the barren first half, Solomon King finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the 52nd minute and he sealed the victory scoring the second goal for his team in the 89th minute of the match.
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club were reduced to 10 men by the referee as Uzbekistan forward Otabek Validjanov was shown a direct red card in the 90th minute for his unsporting behavior in the match.
With the day's win, three times league champions Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club secured 52 points from 24 matches while the traditional black and white Motijheel outfit Mohammedan, who finished the league with a losing note, remained at their previous credit of 43 points playing the same number of outings.
Earlier, in the first round, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club beat Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited by the same identical margin of 2-0 goals held at Bangabandhu National Stadium.    -BSS


