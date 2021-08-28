Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 9:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

NZ cricket great Cairns paralysed after stroke

Published : Saturday, 28 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188

WELLINGTON, AUG 27: New Zealand cricket legend Chris Cairns has been left paralysed after suffering a stroke during a heart operation and faces "a long road to recovery", his family said Friday.
Cairns, 51, one of the world's top all-rounders in the early 2000s, suffered a life-threatening heart condition this month when a tear developed in the lining of a major artery.
The Canberra-based former international underwent emergency surgery in Sydney but his family said he suffered a stroke during the procedure.
"This has resulted in paralysis in his legs," the family said in a statement.
"As a result, he will be undertaking a significant rehabilitation process at a specialist spinal hospital in Australia."
It said Cairns and his family had returned to Canberra to focus on spending time together and "making whatever progress they can in his recovery".
"Chris and his family remain appreciative of the immense public support as they deal with this difficult time," the statement said.
"They also appreciate the way in which their privacy has been respected."
Cairns played 62 Tests between 1989 and 2004, averaging 29.4 with the ball and 33.53 with the bat, including 87 sixes -- a world record at the time.
However, his on-field achievements were overshadowed by match-fixing allegations, strongly denied by Cairns, that resulted in two court cases.
Cairns was cleared on both occasions but complained his reputation had been "scorched" regardless.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Liverpool face Chelsea in early title showdown
Brazilians take first athletics golds at Tokyo Paralympics
Casemiro extends Real contract until 2025
Southgate says pro-vaccination stance resulted in most abuse
Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus, says Allegri
Mbappe's proposed Real Madrid move a financial 'win-win' for Spanish giants
Booters leave for Kyrgyzstan midnight
India not beaten despite 'bad day': Siraj


Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
PM mourns death of ex-lawmaker Mizanul Huq
184 industrial establishments get BIDA registration in 3 months
Tigers start training ahead of NZ T20Is
Indian teen handed over, 7 Bangladeshis in police custody
UP BJP govt to change Sultanpur's name to Kush Bhawanpur
Sharon Stone to receive Golden Icon award
Explainer: How dangerous is Afghanistan's Islamic State?
Last shipment of vaccine to arrive from Japan on Saturday
20 drown as trawler capsizes in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
Help your preteen daughter in her habits and lifestyle
Blended education in the post-Covid era
Blair upset for withdrawal from Afghanistan
8 cockatiels seized in Benapole
Pilot suffers heart attack mid-air, Biman flight lands in Nagpur
Kabul airport hit by two suicide bombs, dozens dead
Death toll in Kabul airport blasts rises to 85
3 actors among 5 injured in city accident, 2 at ICU
Taliban put two, including Hamid Karzai under 'house arrest': Report
20 drown as trawler capsizes in Brahmanbaria
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft