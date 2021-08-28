Sheikh Russel KC earn hard-fought victory

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra registered a hard-fought solitary goal victory over Bangladesh Police Football Club in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football held today at Bangladesh Army Stadium in the city.

After the barren first half, defender Khalekurzaman finally broke the deadlock scoring the all-important goal for Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in the 72nd minute of the match.

Bangladesh Police Football Club however tried heart and soul to stage a fight back in the match but could not score any in the remaining proceeding.

The day's win saw, SK Russel improved their tally with 36 points from 23 matches while Bangladesh Police Football Club remained at their

previous credit of points from 24 outings.










