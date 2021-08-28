Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 9:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Farhana Rahman: A photographer by profession, entrepreneur by passion

Published : Saturday, 28 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Women\'s Own Report

Farhana Rahman: A photographer by profession, entrepreneur by passion

Farhana Rahman: A photographer by profession, entrepreneur by passion

Not many people are able to maintain their profession and passion simultaneously with ease. In fact, it is not like a cake-walk. You have to be immensely tough in mentally and disciplined strictly in your life. While most of the people find it tough, Farhana Rahman was able to create her own niche, simultaneously maintaining her profession and passion.
Her profession was photography and passion was to be entrepreneur. In this country where it's not easier for a female to maintain one job that too in photography, it's determination that led the way for Farhana. She now excelled both in photography and established herself as a well-known entrepreneur.
Farhana Rahman is the owner of 'Farhana Rahman Photography' based on Baby photography which has a studio setup since 2018. Born as a girl in third world country it isn't easy to come home late at night. This common picture is also not different for Farhana Rahman. Even with boundaries and restrictions she made her path more wide and won 'Best Child Photographer' in 2017 and this single event made her professional timeline untroubled. Also she has achieved many more awards in this small period of time.
Though she started her career at this area in 2015 in different company with little wage now she has her own photographic based company 'DreamMates Bangladesh' which is now one of the leading companies based on aesthetic and captivating cinematography and photography.
Farhana Rahman: A photographer by profession, entrepreneur by passion

Farhana Rahman: A photographer by profession, entrepreneur by passion

Even though she started her career in photography Farhana's dream is no longer confined to photography only. Being a student of fashion designer she developed 'Fashion Factory by Farhana' online based business by her own skills and designs where people can find collection of designer and imported cloths from outside the country. 'FarZah - The Hijab Brand',  is also her business where people can find collection of her own design in Hijabs.
'FarZah Furniture and Co'is her newly launched venture where she's designing furnitures as like Vanity, Almirah, make-up shelf's etc . Also getting good customer responses and orders.
To find the most experienced Baby Photographer in Bangladesh, people can visit her studio and get appointments for their baby's photoshoot.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Why Covid claiming more female lives in Bangladesh now
Farhana Rahman: A photographer by profession, entrepreneur by passion
Hair care tips for women over 30
Help your preteen daughter in her habits and lifestyle
How to support your child through reopening
Staying healthy after 40
Violence against women must be eliminated
Keep your nails healthy


Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
PM mourns death of ex-lawmaker Mizanul Huq
184 industrial establishments get BIDA registration in 3 months
Tigers start training ahead of NZ T20Is
Indian teen handed over, 7 Bangladeshis in police custody
UP BJP govt to change Sultanpur's name to Kush Bhawanpur
Sharon Stone to receive Golden Icon award
Explainer: How dangerous is Afghanistan's Islamic State?
Last shipment of vaccine to arrive from Japan on Saturday
20 drown as trawler capsizes in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
Help your preteen daughter in her habits and lifestyle
Blended education in the post-Covid era
Blair upset for withdrawal from Afghanistan
8 cockatiels seized in Benapole
Pilot suffers heart attack mid-air, Biman flight lands in Nagpur
Kabul airport hit by two suicide bombs, dozens dead
Death toll in Kabul airport blasts rises to 85
3 actors among 5 injured in city accident, 2 at ICU
Taliban put two, including Hamid Karzai under 'house arrest': Report
20 drown as trawler capsizes in Brahmanbaria
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft