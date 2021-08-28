

Farhana Rahman: A photographer by profession, entrepreneur by passion

Her profession was photography and passion was to be entrepreneur. In this country where it's not easier for a female to maintain one job that too in photography, it's determination that led the way for Farhana. She now excelled both in photography and established herself as a well-known entrepreneur.

Farhana Rahman is the owner of 'Farhana Rahman Photography' based on Baby photography which has a studio setup since 2018. Born as a girl in third world country it isn't easy to come home late at night. This common picture is also not different for Farhana Rahman. Even with boundaries and restrictions she made her path more wide and won 'Best Child Photographer' in 2017 and this single event made her professional timeline untroubled. Also she has achieved many more awards in this small period of time.

Though she started her career at this area in 2015 in different company with little wage now she has her own photographic based company 'DreamMates Bangladesh' which is now one of the leading companies based on aesthetic and captivating cinematography and photography.

'FarZah Furniture and Co'is her newly launched venture where she's designing furnitures as like Vanity, Almirah, make-up shelf's etc . Also getting good customer responses and orders.

To find the most experienced Baby Photographer in Bangladesh, people can visit her studio and get appointments for their baby's photoshoot.



























