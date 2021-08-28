Video
Hair care tips for women over 30

Published : Saturday, 28 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Women’s Own Desk

Hair care tips for women over 30

Hair care tips for women over 30

Oil your hair
Regular oiling can protect your hair from damage. Oil can prevent the penetration of surfactants (contained in shampoos and other hair care products) that may damage hair. Coconut oil happens to be the best among all other oils that penetrate the hair shaft and reduce hair protein loss.
Use shampoo wisely
Shampoo usually contains surfactants (such as SLS). Excessive shampooing can weaken your hair. When applying shampoo, dilute it in half a mug of water and use it to wash your hair. Also, make sure you are not massaging the scalp with your nails. Avoid washing your hair every day. It may dry your hair out.
Condition your hair properly
Shampooing alone is not enough. You also need to condition your hair to keep it soft. Avoid Most of us apply conditioners from the root to the tip. Avoid doing that as it may cause product build-up and ultimately suffocate your scalp.
If you feel conditioning weighs your hair down, use a wide-toothed comb to distribute it across your hair length.
Trim your hair at regular intervals
Trimming your hair every 6 to 8 weeks prevents the rough-to-touch split ends.
Avoid coloring your hair too often
Most hair colors contain harmful chemicals. If you cannot avoid hair coloring, use a color that has no ammonia. Ammonia is often used in hair color to help it color through the hair shaft. However, this can also damage the shaft. Follow a post-color hair care routine and use color-protecting shampoos and conditioners to avoid further damage to your color-treated hair.
Use a blow dryer sparingly
Avoid blow-drying your hair too often. Instead, allow your hair to dry naturally first. When your hair is 60%-70% dry, you can use a blow dryer and dry your hair from the root to the tip. This prevents frizz.
Always use heat protectants
If you use straighteners and curling tongs frequently, spritz a heat protecting spray before styling your hair. This protects your hair from excess heat damage.


