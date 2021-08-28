

In each piece the writer has focused his views logically by a huge number of quotations from the holy Quran and consequently all the writings have become unique and lively. It will take only few hours-times to complete the reading of the book. The writer has so explicitly and reasonably presented all topics that attention and suspense of the readers are captured until reading is finished.



There is no doubt about the importance of this book. By reading this book a person can have a clear conception on the compulsoriness and usefulness of salat, fasting, zakat, bondage with relatives, neighbors, good deeds etc. and bad consequences of shirk greed, rape, bribe, forbidden work etc. Above all the author has convincingly tried his best in the book to transmit the message that true salvation of human life is possible through Iman (beliefs), good deeds, carrying out the rules and regulations of Islam under the light of the holy Quran and Hadith.



The Book is a fruit of solid scholarly research of the holy Quran by the writer. Being a man of English Literature the author's interest, involvement and persistence to such activities are undoubtedly praiseworthy.



The Book is ideal for the students as well as researchers. I would highly recommend this book to anyone who wants to mould his /her life in the light of the holy Quran. The book may be collected and preserved for reading time to time to sharpen one's ideas, values and ethics.



It may be noted here that Quotations of the holy Quran have been added in the book in Bangla. If these Quotations are printed in Arabic, then lucidity as well as distinctiveness of reading will be more appropriate and vivid. This work will enhance the beauty and dignity of the book. Furthermore Ms. Tania Islam deserves appreciation for her simple but good-looking cover-design of the book.



We can conclude by saying that "Quraner Kotha & Islamic Ghotona" is a unique addition in the arena of religious books.



