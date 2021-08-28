Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 9:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Book Review

Quraner Kotha & Islamic Ghotona

Md Abul Hasan

Published : Saturday, 28 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Reviewed by Mohammad Yousuf

Quraner Kotha & Islamic Ghotona

Quraner Kotha & Islamic Ghotona

Quraner Kotha & Islamic Ghotona" is a worthy and thought-provoking book of 158 Pages. It comprises 40 valuable Articles. Each Article (Piece of Composition) has an independent topic. The Book reflects on important and significant topics related to canons and guidelines of the holy Quran, which will help a person, build up an honest perfect and constructive life. Moreover addition of the descriptions of 5 historical Islamic Events at the end of the book has made the book more compatible, refined and precious.

In each piece the writer has focused his views logically by a huge number of quotations from the holy Quran and consequently all the writings have become unique and lively.  It will take only few hours-times to complete the reading of the book. The writer has so explicitly and reasonably presented all topics that attention and suspense of the readers are captured until reading is finished.

There is no doubt about the importance of this book. By reading this book a person can have a clear conception on the compulsoriness and usefulness of salat, fasting, zakat, bondage with relatives, neighbors, good deeds etc. and bad consequences of shirk greed, rape, bribe, forbidden work etc. Above all the author has convincingly tried his best in the book to transmit the message that true salvation of human life is possible through Iman (beliefs), good deeds, carrying out the rules and regulations of Islam under the light of the holy Quran and Hadith.

The Book is a fruit of solid scholarly research of the holy Quran by the writer. Being a man of English Literature the author's interest, involvement and persistence to such activities are undoubtedly praiseworthy.

The Book is ideal for the students as well as researchers. I would highly recommend this book to anyone who wants to mould his /her life in the light of the holy Quran. The book may be collected and preserved for reading time to time to sharpen one's ideas, values and ethics.

It may be noted here that Quotations of the holy Quran have been added in the book in Bangla. If these Quotations are printed in Arabic, then lucidity as well as distinctiveness of reading will be more appropriate and vivid. This work will enhance the beauty and dignity of the book. Furthermore Ms. Tania Islam deserves appreciation for her simple but good-looking cover-design of the book.

We can conclude by saying that "Quraner Kotha & Islamic Ghotona" is a unique addition in the arena of religious books.

The reviewer is a section manager, KAFCO


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nehru, Tibet and China
Quraner Kotha & Islamic Ghotona
Asman (Sky)
Ekattor Ekti Mohakabbo (Seventy one - an epic)Ghashfuler Go - Na (Grass flower trinkets)
Basic Issues of Private Investment and Business-Bangladesh Perspective (2nd Edition)
A Begum & A Rani - Hazrat Mahal and Lakshmibai in 1857
ANTI - CLOCK
The Elusive Tipping Point: China-India Ties for a New Order


Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
PM mourns death of ex-lawmaker Mizanul Huq
184 industrial establishments get BIDA registration in 3 months
Tigers start training ahead of NZ T20Is
Indian teen handed over, 7 Bangladeshis in police custody
UP BJP govt to change Sultanpur's name to Kush Bhawanpur
Sharon Stone to receive Golden Icon award
Explainer: How dangerous is Afghanistan's Islamic State?
Last shipment of vaccine to arrive from Japan on Saturday
20 drown as trawler capsizes in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
Help your preteen daughter in her habits and lifestyle
Blended education in the post-Covid era
Blair upset for withdrawal from Afghanistan
8 cockatiels seized in Benapole
Pilot suffers heart attack mid-air, Biman flight lands in Nagpur
Kabul airport hit by two suicide bombs, dozens dead
Death toll in Kabul airport blasts rises to 85
3 actors among 5 injured in city accident, 2 at ICU
Taliban put two, including Hamid Karzai under 'house arrest': Report
20 drown as trawler capsizes in Brahmanbaria
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft