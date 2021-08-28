



Asman (Sky)



The same is true of the novel "Asman". Omar is a bird that flutters its wings in the middle of the sky. In the middle, he is accompanied by another bird 'Asman'. There are countless more birds chirping along the way. But all over the sky is the story of a bird, the name of that bird is 'Omar'!



The story of Asman is basically the story of Omar, a young man in despair in Dhaka in the nineties, who finds a way to peace. The story of this ups and downs lost in search of a path is bigger than life. Omar, like many others, chose the world of drugs to forget everything. Rousseau, Jim Morrison's blind follower musician friend, was his faithful companion in that world. Rousseau took the issue of intoxication to a classic level.



From Rousseau's commentary, the author draws on many of the thoughts and details of the rock musicians of the time. Where someone's goal is to be a singer and someone's goal is to be a guru. Someone wants to make fans of the song Someone wants to make disciples. These differences are only seen most clearly by one of the foremost writers of the rise of band music in the country. Rousseau's character reflects the lives of many talented newcomers to the band. Along with Rousseau, Omar Ishaq, the old Imam of Dhanmondi Mosque, once became a friend in Omar's life. Facing difficult realities, Omar-i-Imam, who set foot on the dark path, found a friend and became an enlightened man.



This character of the novel, i.e. the Imam of the mosque, seems to be very important for many reasons. The reason is that heart, love, instability, all these things are also in the religion, Maulana Ishaq has explained through all the excellent examples. Such an excellent logical statement about Islam, Islamic law, has highlighted the author's study and wisdom about religion. Maulana Ishaq's search for a way out of a life of despair through numerous references and rational interpretations of the Qur'an will stir anyone's mind. As impressed by the main character of the novel Omar's mind. Omar finds the 'purpose of life' in religion.



He came out of the shadow of Imam Ishaq with the intention of looking at Omar's life in a different light. From there, Omar arrived in Afghanistan, along with many other foreigners holding the hand of a Taliban leader. The main part of the novel actually starts from Afghanistan. From this part the narration of the story has changed. A new chapter has begun.



The author sheds light on the political history of Afghanistan, the background of the rise of the Taliban and their way of life through the commentary of the eloquent Taliban leader Khalid. The Soviet aggression, the resisting Afghan nation, the context of Mullah Omar's Taliban formation, nothing is left out here.



Three weeks of training in a remote mountainous area radically changed the thinking of a Bangladeshi youth. But the first thrust of the novel is noticeable in the first frontal battle at a place called Bagram. Omar's mistake is broken by the sound of slander in the face of the enemy. Thus, he refuses to kill the enemy. One Muslim cannot kill another Muslim by declaring in a firm voice.



Omar first met Asma alias Asman, the protagonist of the novel, in Paghman, a town at the foot of the Hindu Kush Mountains. This Afghan woman with green eyes, milky complexion and hair like a sudden curved mountain shower seems to be the goddess of love. Destiny traces the geographical distance and binds them together. Yet they know and mean that the place of separation of the world, the place of reunion is Paradise. There is no fear of losing.



The situation took a turn for the worse with the attack on the Twin Towers of Nine Eleven. The United States has blamed al Qaeda for the attack. A prosperous town was devastated by a horrific bomb attack. Omar, who survived the accident, was sent to Guantanamo Bay as an important prisoner. The unspeakable description of that torture will surely touch the heart of the reader.



The story of this part of the Guantanamo Bay prison reflects the lives of countless detainees without trial. This war is a novel about love, separation and miracle.



Now in my personal opinion: I was reading every line of Asman's novel and I was fascinated. Literature can be so wonderful, it can be emotional. Islam, life, meaning of life, imperialism, love, separation, tears, prayers, worship, war, jihad, capitalism, rock and roll and above all a unique blend of spirituality.



The more I read such deep spiritual words about religion and the sense of life, the more fascinated I became. In this book, I have remembered some of the depths of Islam. Such a beautiful description was forcing a pair of eyes on the book. By putting history and story in the same bus as well as in the seat, the author has taken it forward in the same way in a very beautiful and captivating way.



The unique example of solving the complexities of life from the point of view of religion, Qur'an and Hadith is really fascinating. The author's languages, captivating descriptions and, above all, spirituality have given the heavens a great dignity. In each line I could find a touch of the author's knowledge, wisdom and relentless work behind the book that compelled me to write about the book. Tears welled up in my eyes as I read the last part of the book. These tears have flowed throughout the novel, sometimes saddened by the capture of innocent Omar by the Americans, sometimes happy to meet "Asman" or return to the path of light in the company of the Imam.



All in all a wonderful novel "Asman" (Sky) novels will be a long-lasting food in the minds of literary lovers.







