Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 9:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Nazrul is source of endless inspiration: DU VC

Published : Saturday, 28 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
DU Correspondent

Family members place wreath at the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam beside the Dhaka University Central Mosque on his 45th death anniversary on Friday. photo : pid

Family members place wreath at the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam beside the Dhaka University Central Mosque on his 45th death anniversary on Friday. photo : pid

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, referring to the works of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam as an invaluable resource of Bengali language and literature, said that he is the source of our inexhaustible inspiration.
The VC said this while addressing a virtual discussion meeting on the occasion of the 45th death anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam at Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom on the campus on Friday (August 27).
Prof Akhtaruzzaman said the philosophy and consciousness of Kazi Nazrul, a poet of non-communal, humanitarian, equality and love, always inspires people of all classes.
Paying deep homage to the memory of Kazi Nazrul, the VC said that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman brought Kazi Nazrul to this country, conferred on him the D-Litt degree from Dhaka University and established him as the national poet.
He called upon the people including the DU Nazrul Research Center to expedite the regular practice and research of Nazrul's immense creations.
National Professor Md Rafiqul Islam, Pro VC (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad, Pro VC (Education) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, DU Nazrul Research Center Director Prof Soumitra Shekhar Dey, DU Teachers' Association President Prof Md Rahmat Ullah and General Secretary Prof Md Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan spoke in the meeting, among others.
Prof Syed Azizul Huq, Chairman of Bangla Department, conducted the programme and delivered the introductory speech.  National Professor Md Rafiqul Islam said that Bangabandhu loved Nazrul very much and was inspired by his creations.
He further said Nazrul will always be remembered for his rebellious poetry as long as there is Bengali language and literature.
Earlier, at 7:15 am, teachers, students, officials and employees of the university led by Prof Akhtaruzzaman marched to the grave of the poet and laid wreaths.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
The Afghan minister who became a bicycle courier in Germany
Nazrul is source of endless inspiration: DU VC
AL pays tribute as Kazi Nazrul’s 45th death anniv observed
Five including three actors injured in road mishap in Gulshan
Thrust on solid waste management rules
Forty life support ambulances from India, provided to Bangladesh
Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed with Turkish Chief
Dhaka, Rangpur zoos to reopen for visitors today


Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
PM mourns death of ex-lawmaker Mizanul Huq
184 industrial establishments get BIDA registration in 3 months
Tigers start training ahead of NZ T20Is
Indian teen handed over, 7 Bangladeshis in police custody
UP BJP govt to change Sultanpur's name to Kush Bhawanpur
Sharon Stone to receive Golden Icon award
Explainer: How dangerous is Afghanistan's Islamic State?
Last shipment of vaccine to arrive from Japan on Saturday
20 drown as trawler capsizes in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
Help your preteen daughter in her habits and lifestyle
Blended education in the post-Covid era
Blair upset for withdrawal from Afghanistan
8 cockatiels seized in Benapole
Pilot suffers heart attack mid-air, Biman flight lands in Nagpur
Kabul airport hit by two suicide bombs, dozens dead
Death toll in Kabul airport blasts rises to 85
3 actors among 5 injured in city accident, 2 at ICU
Taliban put two, including Hamid Karzai under 'house arrest': Report
20 drown as trawler capsizes in Brahmanbaria
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft