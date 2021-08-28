Nazrul is source of endless inspiration: DU VC



Family members place wreath at the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam beside the Dhaka University Central Mosque on his 45th death anniversary on Friday. photo : pid

The VC said this while addressing a virtual discussion meeting on the occasion of the 45th death anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam at Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom on the campus on Friday (August 27).

Prof Akhtaruzzaman said the philosophy and consciousness of Kazi Nazrul, a poet of non-communal, humanitarian, equality and love, always inspires people of all classes.

Paying deep homage to the memory of Kazi Nazrul, the VC said that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman brought Kazi Nazrul to this country, conferred on him the D-Litt degree from Dhaka University and established him as the national poet.

He called upon the people including the DU Nazrul Research Center to expedite the regular practice and research of Nazrul's immense creations.

National Professor Md Rafiqul Islam, Pro VC (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad, Pro VC (Education) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, DU Nazrul Research Center Director Prof Soumitra Shekhar Dey, DU Teachers' Association President Prof Md Rahmat Ullah and General Secretary Prof Md Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan spoke in the meeting, among others.

Prof Syed Azizul Huq, Chairman of Bangla Department, conducted the programme and delivered the introductory speech. National Professor Md Rafiqul Islam said that Bangabandhu loved Nazrul very much and was inspired by his creations.

He further said Nazrul will always be remembered for his rebellious poetry as long as there is Bengali language and literature.

Earlier, at 7:15 am, teachers, students, officials and employees of the university led by Prof Akhtaruzzaman marched to the grave of the poet and laid wreaths.









