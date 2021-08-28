Video
Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 9:09 AM
Home Back Page

AL pays tribute as Kazi Nazrul’s 45th death anniv observed

Published : Saturday, 28 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178
Staff Correspondent

Marking the 45th death anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam the ruling Awami League (AL) on Friday paid tribute to him by placing wreaths at his grave on Dhaka University (DU) campus in the morning.
AL leaders led by its General Secretary Obaidul Quader placed wreath at the grave of the poet on DU central Mosque premises. They also offered Fateha and joined a doa mahfil there after paying homage to the National Poet.  
During the time, Obaidul Quader said, "Today's oath is to uproot the poisonous tree of the communal force imbued with the humanitarian spirit of Kazi Nazrul Islam."
AL Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain and Afzal Hossain, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Md Abdus Sabur and Central Working Committee Member Anwar Hossain were present on the occasion, among others.
Besides, Awami Jubo League, Chhatra League, Swechchhasebok League, Kirshak League, Mohila Awami League and other associate bodies of AL also paid homage to the National Poet.
On Bhadra 12 of Bangla calendar year (August 29 in 1976), Kazi Nazrul Islam breathed his last at the then PG Hospital, now Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital, in the capital.


