Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 9:09 AM
Five including three actors injured in road mishap in Gulshan

Published : Saturday, 28 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205
Staff Correspondent 

Five people including three actors were injured in a road accident in the city's Gulshan area early Friday.
The injured are: actress Nazifa Tushi, actors Shariful Raj and Khairul Bashar, Raj's friend Nafiz and Jonayed Bogdadi.
Police said a private car rammed into an electric pole at Gulshan Avenue around 3am, leaving its five passengers injured.
After rescue, they were sent to the United Hospital, police said.
 Of the injured, two were shifted to the ICU of the hospital.  Reckless driving caused the accident, said police, adding that the front part of the car was damaged completely due to high speed.
All of them were rushed to United Hospital for treatment. Of the five, two have been moved to the ICU in critical conditions. Gulshan police station OC Abul Hasan said the speeding car hit an electric pole on the road.
Raj, Tushi and Khairul recently starred in the super-hit web film "Networker Baire", directed by Mizanur Rahman Aryan, released on Chorki.
They garnered public attention after the release of their movie "Networker Baire" earlier this month.


