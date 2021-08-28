Five including three actors injured in road mishap in Gulshan

Five people including three actors were injured in a road accident in the city's Gulshan area early Friday.

The injured are: actress Nazifa Tushi, actors Shariful Raj and Khairul Bashar, Raj's friend Nafiz and Jonayed Bogdadi.

Police said a private car rammed into an electric pole at Gulshan Avenue around 3am, leaving its five passengers injured.

After rescue, they were sent to the United Hospital, police said.

Of the injured, two were shifted to the ICU of the hospital. Reckless driving caused the accident, said police, adding that the front part of the car was damaged completely due to high speed.

Raj, Tushi and Khairul recently starred in the super-hit web film "Networker Baire", directed by Mizanur Rahman Aryan, released on Chorki.

They garnered public attention after the release of their movie "Networker Baire" earlier this month.







