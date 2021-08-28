Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 9:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Thrust on solid waste management rules

Published : Saturday, 28 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194
Staff Correspondent

People under the banner of 'Dhaka Calling Project' at the National Press Club on Thursday called upon government to formulate a policy on solid waste management.
Dhaka Calling is a platform that is implementing a waste management programme in four slums in the capital.
The slums are Molla and Karail slums of Dhaka North City Corporation and Hazaribagh Balur Math slum and Boubazar slums of South City.
The project funded by USAID and FCDO in collaboration of Counterpart International, Dusta Health Centre (DSK), Coalition for Urban Poor (CUP), Bangladesh Resources Centre for Indigenous Knowledge (BARSIC), and Insights is implementing the joint alliance Programme.
Hosne Ara Rafeza Begum, President of the Programme, said, "There is no rule for solid waste management in our country."
Initiative needs to be taken to formulate solid waste management rules under the leadership of the Department of Environment, local government, city corporations and especially the community.
Former Additional Director General of the Environment Department enginner Md. Abdus Sobhan said, "There is no supervision in e-waste management of the hospital."
Referring to the activities of Prism, a waste collecting organization of the Dhaka city, he said that Prism collects only 12 tons of waste from about 1,200 hospitals every day.
"The rest of the waste is being dumped here and there. As a result, public health is being seriously," he said.
Abu Naser Khan, Chairman of the Paribesh Bachao Andolan        (Save the Environment Movement) said that it would not be possible to build a livable city leaving slum dwellers behind.
Stressing on the need of public awareness on waste management, he said that it is important to create public awareness on waste management rules and policies by organizing the youth members of the slums and enhancing their skills.
Consortium Co-ordinator Sanjida Jahan Ashrafi delivered the introductory speech While Youth Group Leader Tanzina Akhtar Tania read out the concept paper at the press conference.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
The Afghan minister who became a bicycle courier in Germany
Nazrul is source of endless inspiration: DU VC
AL pays tribute as Kazi Nazrul’s 45th death anniv observed
Five including three actors injured in road mishap in Gulshan
Thrust on solid waste management rules
Forty life support ambulances from India, provided to Bangladesh
Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed with Turkish Chief
Dhaka, Rangpur zoos to reopen for visitors today


Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
PM mourns death of ex-lawmaker Mizanul Huq
184 industrial establishments get BIDA registration in 3 months
Tigers start training ahead of NZ T20Is
Indian teen handed over, 7 Bangladeshis in police custody
UP BJP govt to change Sultanpur's name to Kush Bhawanpur
Sharon Stone to receive Golden Icon award
Explainer: How dangerous is Afghanistan's Islamic State?
Last shipment of vaccine to arrive from Japan on Saturday
20 drown as trawler capsizes in Brahmanbaria
Most Read News
Help your preteen daughter in her habits and lifestyle
Blended education in the post-Covid era
Blair upset for withdrawal from Afghanistan
8 cockatiels seized in Benapole
Pilot suffers heart attack mid-air, Biman flight lands in Nagpur
Kabul airport hit by two suicide bombs, dozens dead
Death toll in Kabul airport blasts rises to 85
3 actors among 5 injured in city accident, 2 at ICU
Taliban put two, including Hamid Karzai under 'house arrest': Report
20 drown as trawler capsizes in Brahmanbaria
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft