Thrust on solid waste management rules

People under the banner of 'Dhaka Calling Project' at the National Press Club on Thursday called upon government to formulate a policy on solid waste management.

Dhaka Calling is a platform that is implementing a waste management programme in four slums in the capital.

The slums are Molla and Karail slums of Dhaka North City Corporation and Hazaribagh Balur Math slum and Boubazar slums of South City.

The project funded by USAID and FCDO in collaboration of Counterpart International, Dusta Health Centre (DSK), Coalition for Urban Poor (CUP), Bangladesh Resources Centre for Indigenous Knowledge (BARSIC), and Insights is implementing the joint alliance Programme.

Hosne Ara Rafeza Begum, President of the Programme, said, "There is no rule for solid waste management in our country."

Initiative needs to be taken to formulate solid waste management rules under the leadership of the Department of Environment, local government, city corporations and especially the community.

Former Additional Director General of the Environment Department enginner Md. Abdus Sobhan said, "There is no supervision in e-waste management of the hospital."

Referring to the activities of Prism, a waste collecting organization of the Dhaka city, he said that Prism collects only 12 tons of waste from about 1,200 hospitals every day.

"The rest of the waste is being dumped here and there. As a result, public health is being seriously," he said.

Abu Naser Khan, Chairman of the Paribesh Bachao Andolan (Save the Environment Movement) said that it would not be possible to build a livable city leaving slum dwellers behind.

Stressing on the need of public awareness on waste management, he said that it is important to create public awareness on waste management rules and policies by organizing the youth members of the slums and enhancing their skills.

Consortium Co-ordinator Sanjida Jahan Ashrafi delivered the introductory speech While Youth Group Leader Tanzina Akhtar Tania read out the concept paper at the press conference.









