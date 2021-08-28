

My Sanctuary

Diamonds are not as valuable as peaceful, free lives.

My two eyes still long for the youth that I once had.

Love brings a new sense of feeling with each passing day

It's like harvest time in new soil.



In dreams of all ages, the world is a magical place-

Flying through the sky, diving into the ocean...

In the air there must be no wailing.



I am now on a different path,

There is no way to diverge from that path.

My dreams and reality are entwined

Together, we've blended

For all eternity, I hope you'll love me.



Rubab Abdullah is a Bangladeshi-American poet







