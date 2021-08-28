|
My Sanctuary
|
Diamonds are not as valuable as peaceful, free lives.
My two eyes still long for the youth that I once had.
Love brings a new sense of feeling with each passing day
It's like harvest time in new soil.
In dreams of all ages, the world is a magical place-
Flying through the sky, diving into the ocean...
In the air there must be no wailing.
I am now on a different path,
There is no way to diverge from that path.
My dreams and reality are entwined
Together, we've blended
For all eternity, I hope you'll love me.
Rubab Abdullah is a Bangladeshi-American poet